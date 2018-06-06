Celebrate Chase Elliott With New Little Caesars® Promotion

Buy a DEEP!DEEP!(TM) Dish Pizza and a Crazy Bread Combo® and Get a Free 2-Liter Pepsi® Product*

DETROIT, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the racing season in full swing, Little Caesars is revving the engine on a great deal that will be sure to have America cheering. Little Caesars has paired up with Mountain Dew to celebrate Chase Elliott's June 10 race to give race fans an incredible offer. Little Caesars and Mountain Dew are giving away a free 2-liter Pepsi-Cola product to every customer who orders a DEEP!DEEP! Dish Pizza and a Crazy Bread Combo from June 10 through July 8, in accordance with the offer terms.*

At the June 10 race, Elliott's No. 9 Mountain Dew Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will have a fresh new paint job announcing this incredible free offer. Featuring an electrifying orange and white color scheme, the car will also have a larger-than-life Little Caesar on the hood and Little Caesars branding in front of the rear tires.

"We know race fans have a natural love of speed, Little Caesars, and Mountain Dew, and that's why we're offering this as an opportunity to thank our fans," said Ed Gleich, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing for Little Caesars. "Our Crazy Combo, which features our iconic Crazy Bread® and Crazy Sauce®, pairs perfectly with our DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza and Mountain Dew. It's an unbeatable deal. Even if Chase doesn't get the win, our customers will!"

Available at participating restaurants nationwide, the DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza is a Detroit-style, rectangular pizza that gets its crispy-crunchy edge and chewy inside texture from baking in a custom metal pan coated with olive oil. Styled after the assembly line trays first used to make deep-dish pizza in the Motor City years ago, Little Caesars modern adaptation of this pan is made in the USA exclusively for the pizza chain and is designed to deliver the same Detroit-style crunch. Crazy Bread is prepared using dough made from scratch in-store each day to create the perfect texture and flavor. Sticks of freshly baked bread are topped with flavors of butter and garlic, then sprinkled with Parmesan cheese to create one of Little Caesars most popular menu items. Each Little Caesars store is stocked with a variety of ice cold 2-liter beverage choices from Pepsi.

*Offer good until 7/8/18 or while supplies last. Available only at participating stores in the 50 U.S. states (and D.C.). Express Stores excluded. Void where prohibited by law. Customer must pay tax (where applicable).

Little Caesars and this promotion are neither affiliated nor associated with any racing team, league or association.

