Celebrate 313 Day the Detroit-Style Way with Jet's Pizza

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, March 13, also known as 313 Day in Detroit, Jet's Pizza® will be selling their Detroit-style 4 Corner Pizza® for $5.99. The offer can be redeemed online for both pickup and delivery orders with the code 313, limited to two pizzas per order.

313 Day is observed for Detroit's 313 area code and is celebrated by Michiganders in recognition of everything that they love about the city, Detroit-style pizza included. The rectangular steel pans, originally used in the automotive industry, differentiates Detroit-style from other deep-dish pizzas. The steel pan helps to create a crispy, crunchy and caramelized crust.

"313 Day is a great opportunity to get customers across the country in the door to get a taste of what Detroit-style is all about," says John Jetts, president of Jet's America, Inc. "We hope this special deal, in recognition of the city we love, will help show people why we take such pride in the city of Detroit and leaves them coming back for more Detroit-style pizza."

Jet's Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut, and Mama Jetts' sauce is made with fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes then mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

About Jet's Pizza:

Jet's Pizza, based in Sterling Heights, Michigan, was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Jet's has now grown to more than 380 stores in 20 states. The company ranked 14th in Pizza Today's 2019 list of the top 100 pizza companies in the U.S. by gross sales.

