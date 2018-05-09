CEC Entertainment, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the 2018 First Quarter

IRVING, Texas, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 1, 2018.
First quarter Results (1)
Total revenues were $254.9 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $264.9 million for the first quarter of 2017. Company venue sales for the first quarter of 2018 decreased $10.8 million from the first quarter of 2017, primarily driven by a 5.1% decline in comparable venue sales. Also, deferred amusement revenue was $1.8 million less than the first quarter of 2017, resulting in cash revenue from our Company-operated venues decreasing $12.7 million from the first quarter of 2017.
The Company reported net income of $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $17.2 million for the first quarter of 2017. First quarter 2018 net income reflects the decline in revenue and a decrease in Company-operated venue cost margins, partially offset by lower general and administrative expenses, lower depreciation and a lower effective tax rate related to the tax law changes enacted in December 2017.
"While we continued to feel the impact of several challenges to our business in the first quarter, we were encouraged by the early results of the measures we put in place to address the issues, including launching new advertising campaigns addressing moms and kids, as well as a revitalized approach to birthdays," said Tom Leverton, Chief Executive Officer. "Our comparable venue sales performance improved each month during the quarter and we have seen that trend continue recently. Looking at March and April together, which removes the impact of calendar shifts with spring breaks and Easter, our comparable venue sales improved approximately 1% over the same nine-week period in 2017. Comparable venue sales for the first five weeks of our second quarter have increased in the mid-single digit percent range. While this is encouraging, we continue to push forward with the previously mentioned initiatives, as well as some others."
During the first quarter of 2018, Adjusted EBITDA decreased $14.0 million to $69.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2017.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
On May 8, 2018, the Company entered into an incremental assumption agreement with certain of the revolving credit facility lenders in its senior credit facility to extend the maturity of $95.0 million of its revolving credit facility through November 16, 2020. Other revolving credit facility lenders have until 5:00 pm New York time on May 11, 2018 to elect to extend the maturity of their revolving credit facility commitments. The maturity date of any amount of the revolving credit facility that is not extended will remain February 14, 2019.
As of April 1, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $98.7 million and $984.6 million principal outstanding on its debt, with net availability of $140.1 million on the undrawn revolving credit facility. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company made $18.6 million of capital expenditures, of which $5.3 million related to growth initiatives, $1.1 million related to IT initiatives, and $12.1 million related to maintenance capital expenditures, primarily consisting of game enhancements and general venue capital expenditures.
For our definition of Adjusted EBITDA, see the financial table "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included within this press release.
As of April 1, 2018, the Company's system-wide portfolio consisted of:
Chuck E. Cheese's
Peter Piper Pizza
Total
Company operated
519
42
561
Domestic franchised
26
60
86
International franchised
63
46
109
Total
608
148
756
Conference Call Information:
The Company will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. The call can be accessed by dialing (855) 743-8451 or (330) 968-0151 for international participants and conference code 6082796.
A replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Central Time on May 9, 2018 through 11:00 p.m. Central Time on May 26, 2018. The replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 for international participants and conference code 6082796.
About CEC Entertainment, Inc.
For 40 years, CEC Entertainment has served as the nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese's and Peter Piper Pizza venues. As America's #1 place for birthdays, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid ®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese's helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese's has donated more than $14 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its new national charity partner, Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Peter Piper Pizza, with its neighborhood pizzeria feel, features dining, entertainment and carryout. The solution to 'the family night out', Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering a food first, parent friendly experience that reconnects family and friends. Expanding nationally, Peter Piper Pizza recently opened locations in Oklahoma, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona and Texas featuring an all new prototype design. As of April 1, 2018, the Company and its franchisees operated a system of 608 Chuck E. Cheese's and 148 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 14 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and, therefore, involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2018. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ from those anticipated, estimated or expected. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to:
These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include, but are not limited to:
The forward-looking statements made in this press release reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this report. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
CEC ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
April 1, 2018
April 2, 2017
REVENUES:
Food and beverage sales
$
118,377
46.4%
$
124,419
47.0%
Entertainment and merchandise sales
131,117
51.4%
135,917
51.3%
Total company venue sales
249,494
97.9%
260,336
98.3%
Franchise fees and royalties
5,410
2.1%
4,623
1.7%
Total revenues
254,904
100.0%
264,959
100.0%
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Company venue operating costs (excluding Depreciation and amortization):
Cost of food and beverage (1)
27,360
23.1%
28,218
22.7%
Cost of entertainment and merchandise (2)
9,382
7.2%
8,487
6.2%
Total cost of food, beverage, entertainment and merchandise (3)
36,742
14.7%
36,705
14.1%
Labor expenses (3)
67,349
27.0%
66,388
25.5%
Rent expense (3)
24,049
9.6%
23,319
9.0%
Other venue operating expenses (3)
38,062
15.3%
36,750
14.1%
Total company venue operating costs (3)
166,202
66.6%
163,162
62.7%
Other costs and expenses:
Advertising expense
13,974
5.5%
13,382
5.1%
General and administrative expenses
12,909
5.1%
15,371
5.8%
Depreciation and amortization
26,572
10.4%
28,305
10.7%
Transaction, severance and related litigation costs
534
0.2%
80
—%
Total operating costs and expenses
220,191
86.4%
220,300
83.1%
Operating income
34,713
13.6%
44,659
16.9%
Interest expense
18,557
7.3%
17,061
6.4%
Income before income taxes
16,156
6.3%
27,598
10.4%
Income tax expense
3,933
1.5%
10,378
3.9%
Net income
$
12,223
4.8%
$
17,220
6.5%
Percentages are expressed as a percent of total revenues (except as otherwise noted).
(1)
Percentage amount expressed as a percentage of food and beverage sales.
(2)
Percentage amount expressed as a percentage of entertainment and merchandise sales.
(3)
Percentage amount expressed as a percentage of total company venue sales.
Due to rounding, percentages presented in the table above may not sum to total. The percentage amounts for the components of cost of food and beverage and the cost of entertainment and merchandise may not sum to total due to the fact that cost of food and beverage and cost of entertainment and merchandise are expressed as a percentage of related food and beverage sales and entertainment and merchandise sales, as opposed to total company venue sales.
CEC ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share information)
April 1,
2018
December 31,
2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
98,686
$
67,200
Restricted cash
86
112
Other current assets
69,802
73,419
Total current assets
168,574
140,731
Property and equipment, net
561,241
570,021
Goodwill
484,438
484,438
Intangible assets, net
479,504
480,377
Other noncurrent assets
18,650
19,477
Total assets
$
1,712,407
$
1,695,044
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Bank indebtedness and other long-term debt, current portion
$
7,600
$
7,600
Other current liabilities
107,894
102,689
Total current liabilities
115,494
110,289
Capital lease obligations, less current portion
12,852
13,010
Bank indebtedness and other long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs, less current portion
964,449
965,213
Deferred tax liability
113,572
114,186
Other noncurrent liabilities
231,448
230,198
Total liabilities
1,437,815
1,432,896
Stockholder's equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 1,000 shares; 200 shares issued as of April 1, 2018 and December 31, 2017
—
—
Capital in excess of par value
359,300
359,233
Accumulated deficit
(82,976)
(95,199)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,732)
(1,886)
Total stockholder's equity
274,592
262,148
Total liabilities and stockholder's equity
$
1,712,407
$
1,695,044
CEC ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
April 1,
2018
April 2,
2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
12,223
$
17,220
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
26,572
28,305
Deferred income taxes
(672)
(861)
Stock-based compensation expense
64
151
Amortization of lease related liabilities
(211)
(139)
Amortization of original issue discount and deferred debt financing costs
1,137
1,137
Loss on asset disposals, net
1,237
1,755
Non-cash rent expense
1,181
832
Other adjustments
(26)
1
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Operating assets
1,872
(4,998)
Operating liabilities
9,187
15,400
Net cash provided by operating activities
52,564
58,803
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(18,060)
(22,793)
Development of internal use software
(515)
(1,129)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
158
105
Net cash used in investing activities
(18,417)
(23,817)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repayments on senior term loan
(1,900)
(1,900)
Other financing activities
(833)
758
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,733)
(1,142)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
46
67
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
31,460
33,911
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
67,312
61,291
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
98,772
$
95,202
CEC ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain financial measures presented in this press release, such as Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin") are not recognized terms under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). The Company's management believes that the presentation of these measures is appropriate to provide useful information to investors regarding its operating performance and its capacity to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Further, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors, analysts and rating agencies as a measure of performance. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA because it is substantially similar to Credit Agreement EBITDA, a measure used in calculating financial ratios and other calculations under our debt agreements, except for (i) adding back the change in deferred amusement revenue, and (ii) excluding the annualized full year effect of Company-operated and franchised venues that were opened and closed during the year. By reporting Adjusted EBITDA, the Company provides a basis for comparison of its business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.
The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA allows for the exclusion of certain non-cash and other income and expense items that are used in calculating net income from continuing operations. However, these are items that may recur, vary greatly and can be difficult to predict. They can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to short-term results. In addition, certain of these items can represent the reduction of cash that could be used for other corporate purposes. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, or cash flows as measures of liquidity. These measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and users should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, the Company relies primarily on its GAAP results and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin only supplementally.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods shown:
Three Months Ended
April 1,
2018
April 2,
2017
Total revenues
$
254,904
$
264,959
Net income as reported
$
12,223
$
17,220
Interest expense
18,557
17,061
Income tax expense
3,933
10,378
Depreciation and amortization
26,572
28,305
Loss on disposals, net
1,237
1,755
Unrealized loss on foreign exchange
356
—
Non-cash stock-based compensation
64
151
Rent expense book to cash
2,174
980
Franchise revenue, net cash received
421
(90)
Impact of purchase accounting
—
215
Venue pre-opening costs
23
239
One-time and unusual items
762
2,267
Change in deferred amusement revenue
3,231
5,044
Adjusted EBITDA
$
69,553
$
83,525
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
27.3%
31.5%
CEC ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
VENUE COUNT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
April 1,
2018
April 2,
2017
Number of Company-owned venues:
Beginning of period
562
559
New
‒‒
1
Closed
(1)
‒‒
End of period
561
560
Number of franchised venues:
Beginning of period
192
188
New
4
3
Closed
(1)
—
End of period
195
191
Total number of venues:
Beginning of period
754
747
New
4
4
Closed
(2)
—
End of period
756
751
