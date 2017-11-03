CEC Entertainment, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CEC Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2017 after the market closes on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

The Company will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, November 10, 2017. The call can be accessed by dialing (855) 743-8451 or (330) 968-0151 for international participants and conference code 98534480.

A replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Central Time on November 10, 2017 through 10:30 pm Central Time on November 24, 2017. The replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 for international participants and conference code 98534480.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and, therefore, involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2017. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ from those anticipated, estimated or expected. The Company disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

For 40 years, CEC Entertainment has served as the nationally recognized leader in family dining and entertainment with both its Chuck E. Cheese's and Peter Piper Pizza venues. As America's #1 place for birthdays, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid ®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese's helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check ®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, over the past 13 years Chuck E. Cheese's has donated more than $14 million to schools through its fundraising programs and supports its national charity partner, Big Brothers Big Sisters. Peter Piper Pizza, with its neighborhood pizzeria feel, features dining, entertainment and carryout. The solution to 'the family night out', Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering a food first, parent friendly experience that reconnects family and friends. Expanding nationally, Peter Piper Pizza recently opened locations in Oklahoma, Nevada and Las Vegas featuring an all new prototype design. As of October 1, 2017 the Company and its franchisees operated a system of 607 Chuck E. Cheese's and 146 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 13 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Dale R. Black

Christelle Dupont

EVP & CFO

Public Relations Manager

CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment, Inc.

(972) 258-4525

(972) 258-4223

dblack@cecentertainment.com

cdupont@cecentertainment.com

