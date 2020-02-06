CAULIPOWER® Celebrates National Pizza Day By Giving Away A Year's Supply Of Free Pizza To New Parents

The Brand Gives Busy Parents One Less Thing to Think About

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAULIPOWER®, the makers of the #1 better-for-you pizza and the #1 cauliflower crust pizza in the U.S., is giving away a year's supply of free pizza to parents expecting a new bundle of joy lucky enough to arrive on National Pizza Day, February 9th.

Anyone celebrating a birth on National Pizza Day, February 9th, can head to BornOnPizzaDay.com for a free year's supply of CAULIPOWER pizza and a baby onesie featuring the now famous meme: "If cauliflower can become pizza, I can become anything." Offers will be available to the first 1,000 people who sign up through the site and meet the eligibility criteria. Entries will be accepted until February 16, 2020 at 11:59 pm EST, or until all 1,000 kits are redeemed. Sign up for yourself or on behalf of a friend.

"This bundle is for new parents who are about to enter a time when they are so focused on caring for their new little one that they often neglect themselves. I hope we can bring a little relief by stocking their freezer with our better-for-you pizzas to help fuel feedings for anyone caring for a newborn," said Gail Becker, Founder and CEO of CAULIPOWER. Becker added, "Just imagine the luck of being born on National Pizza Day!"

It's no secret that pizza is one of America's favorite foods: 98% of Americans like pizza1, and 93% have at least one slice of pizza a month2. CAULIPOWER disrupted the $5B frozen pizza industry in 2017 with the launch of their now bestselling cauliflower crust pizzas, which reinvented pizza by allowing consumers to have it all: great taste, convenience, and nutrition. Since then, CAULIPOWER has continued to innovate how we eat our vegetables with its product line of vegetable-forward meal hacks brought to life, providing convenient ways to eat healthy.

For more information, consumers can check out CAULIPOWER's #BornOnPizzaDay giveaway at BornOnPizzaDay.com , which will be live starting at midnight on National Pizza Day.

About CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER® is on a mission to reinvent your favorite foods, one healthy meal hack at a time. CAULIPOWER's first meal hack, cauliflower-crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 better-for-you pizza, #1 cauliflower crust pizza, #1 gluten-free pizza, and fastest growing frozen pizza brand in the U.S. Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, set out to innovate the frozen food aisle and left a global executive position to launch the company in 2016. Today it remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to choose between taste, convenience, and health. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want.

Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits OneSun, a program installing edible teaching gardens in underserved public schools. Find CAULIPOWER in one of more than 25,000 retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com or join the @CAULIPOWER community on social media.

1 CAULIPOWER Pizza Survey was fielded between January 28th - January 30th, 2019 among 1,002 nationally represented Americans aged 18+ via an online survey by Kelton Global.

2 What We Eat in America, NHANES 2007-2010.

Media Contact

Julianna Bilton

Edelman

Julianna.Bilton@edelman.com

(212) 642-7762

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caulipower-celebrates-national-pizza-day-by-giving-away-a-years-supply-of-free-pizza-to-new-parents-301000319.html

SOURCE CAULIPOWER