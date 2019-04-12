Cattle & Claw At Sofitel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills Celebrates One Year, Introduces New Seasonal Menu

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is commemorating the one year anniversary of Cattle & Claw on April 12 with the launch of a new menu just in time for the spring and summer months. The laidback, SoCal eatery will be enhancing its offerings with seasonal fare that celebrates the core ingredients which inspired the restaurant's creation – lobster and beef.

Located in the heart of Los Angeles at the intersection of Beverly and La Cienega, Cattle & Claw has quickly become a destination for foodies across the city and beyond as it offers omnivores a place to enjoy two of the world's favorite foods – lobsters and burgers. With the introduction of its latest menu, guests can enjoy a colorful selection of shareable appetizers and family-inspired entrées among the blooming ambiance of the restaurant's garden patio, decorated with florals.

Diners can begin their meal with a Summer Kebab featuring locally-sourced, freshly grilled veggies and beef, or a Lobster Minestrone made with cannellini beans, tomato and squash. Pizza-lovers can rejoice with a choice of meatball or lobster pizza, and those looking for a pasta dish can enjoy the ravioli stuffed with lobster and mascarpone potato served in a light cream sauce with asparagus and cherry tomatoes. Guests seeking ultimate decadence will be delighted by the Cattle & Claw's two crowning achievements of the seasonal menu: the Lobster Burger, made with a lobster patty and a grilled beef patty, both smothered in melted brie and lobster aioli, and the Lobster Paella, a SoCal-take on the traditional Spanish dish that is topped with whole Lobster and which can be served as individual portions or family-style.

Locals and travelers alike can experience the best of SoCal's food and drink scene at Cattle & Claw's Boozy Brunch. Taking place on the garden patio every Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and every Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the restaurant's terrace features an outdoor DJ, Lobster Roll, 10oz Lobster and combo towers. The top-notch selection of drinks include fresh jar cocktails, a selection of local craft beer, and the eatery's exclusive Lobster Bloody Mary.

All you need to join in and celebrate a year of success at Cattle & Claw is a love of beef and lobster mixed with a splash of Southern California-cool. For more information on the restaurant's new menu, or to make a reservation, please visit www.cattleandclaw.com, or call 1-310-770-1654.

Media Contact:

Ballantines PR

Trisha Davis

310.358.3944

trisha@ballantinespr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cattle--claw-at-sofitel-los-angeles-at-beverly-hills-celebrates-one-year-introduces-new-seasonal-menu-300831172.html

SOURCE Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills