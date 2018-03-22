Cattle & Claw Pop-Up Restaurant Arrives At Sofitel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills

Love Burgers and Lobsters? Devour Both at Cattle & Claw!

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills announces the arrival of Cattle & Claw on the L.A. culinary scene. This pop-up eatery has a single purpose: to give in-the-know omnivores a place to enjoy two of the world's favorite foods – lobsters and burgers.

Cattle & Claw is an easy-to-love restaurant located in the heart of Los Angeles' best-known foodie destination, located where Beverly Hills and WeHo meet along La Cienega's Restaurant Row. But there are no velvet ropes here, no stuffy vibe, and no reservation necessary; instead, at Cattle & Claw, all you need is a laid-back attitude, a love of beef and lobster served using the best ingredients possible and a touch of SoCal casual cool – and a bib, of course, to keep that tarragon cream (or garlic mayonnaise) off your shirtfront.

You'll find five-ounce, simple-yet-delicious burgers if a quick bite is all you desire, or a larger ten-ounce patty crowned with roasted red pepper and garlic mayonnaise, if that's your fancy. Add in truffle fries or sweet potato fries, match it all up with a craft beer (we suggest the Arrogant Bastard for a brilliant pairing) and you'll taste what sets Cattle & Claw apart – quality ingredients cooked to perfection.

Lovers of the lobster claw will simply skip the beef and dive right into a delightfully spiced lobster roll served up on a homemade bun drizzled with a tangy remoulade sauce or perhaps choose a lobster-tomato-arugula salad enhanced with a Champagne vinaigrette.

Of course, purists will happily enjoy the half or whole lobsters also found on the Cattle & Claw menu, with flavorful tarragon cream for dipping; and patrons who cannot choose between having a burger or a lobster will love the five-ounce burger and half lobster combo, served along with fries and salad. For those looking to splurge, there is the two lobster roll, two five-ounce burger, and whole lobster combo, also served with fries and salad.

Cattle & Claw's libations round out whatever menu favorites you choose, with curated cocktails designed to pair perfectly with either surf, turf or both, like a Lobster Bloody Mary or a Classic Mojito; or simply ask for a local brew or glass of California's best wine.

When it comes to enjoying locally sourced, farm-fresh beef and the best lobster from across the seas in an easygoing atmosphere, Cattle & Claw is certain to soon be the hottest spot in town.

