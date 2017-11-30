Cat Island Makes Two Appointments to its Board of Advisors

Former Whole Foods Chairman, John B. Elstrott, and Former Hedge Fund Manager, Wayne J.D. Teetsel

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss., Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cat Island Holdings Corp, the parent company of Cat Island Cookies, LLC doing business as Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co. ("Cat Island"), a manufacturer and marketer of natural snacks, is pleased to announced the appointments of John B. Elstrott and Wayne J.D. Teetsel to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Elstrott is the former Chairman of Whole Foods Market, Inc., past CFO of Celestial Seasonings, and an Emeritus Entrepreneurship Professor at Tulane's Freeman School of Business. Dr. Elstrott also currently serves on the board of several companies in the consumer packaged foods, technology, biotech, manufacturing, oil field service, and recorded and live sound industries.

Mr. Teetsel recently retired as a General Partner at Stonehill Capital Management, LLC which is an advisor to Stonehill Institutional Partners L.P. and Stonehill Offshore Partners LLC, located in New York City. In addition, he serves on the Board of Advisors of Tulane University's School of Science and Engineering.

"We are extremely fortunate to have attracted two highly accomplished, seasoned executives to our Advisory Board, and I look forward to working with John and Wayne on strategy and other company matters going forward," said David D.R. Bullock, Chief Executive Officer. "Their broad corporate board and business experience will greatly enhance our development and strategic planning as we map-out the future of the company."

About Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co.

Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co. is a natural baked goods company dedicated to providing wholesome, all-natural, preservative-free snacks. Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co. was founded in 2014 by Leslie Bullock, a critically acclaimed New York City pastry chef and New Orleans native, as the answer to the lack of wholesome all-natural snacks and treats available for consumers. Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co. produces high quality chocolate chip and butter cookies as well as cheese wafers. Our products are made via socially responsible and sustainable production practices at our production facility in Pass Christian, Mississippi. Products are available at retailers throughout the United States. Connect with Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Cat Island is a member of the Specialty Food Association and a proud sponsor of the New Orleans Pelicans NBA franchise.

Media Contact:

L. Ann Back

Cat Island Holdings Corp

228-222-5931

aback@catislandcookies.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cat-island-makes-two-appointments-to-its-board-of-advisors-300564676.html

SOURCE Cat Island Holdings Corp