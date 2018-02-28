The Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa announces its Eat, Spa, Love romance package

MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter how you slice it, food and love are inextricably tied. Add a dash of pampering spa treatments and it's a recipe for the perfect getaway in romantic Monterey.

The Eat, Spa, Love package includes one-night deluxe accommodations for two at the newly renovated Casa Munras, a $100 dinner credit at the popular Estéban Restaurant and 120 minutes of spa treatments. The spa treatments include our Signature or Aromatherapy facial, an herbal body polish, seaweed or salt wrap or a sanctuary massage. (Deep tissue massage is available for an additional $10.00.) Dinner and spa do not include gratuity. The romance package starts at $435.00 based on seasonality, available through December 2018 (based on availability).

Adjacent to Casa Munras, Estéban Restaurant is where locals and visitors come to sip, share and savor. Executive Chef Tom Snyder serves California-inspired Spanish cuisine and guests have a choice of indoor or outdoor patio seating.

The hacienda-style Casa Munras is located in the heritage district of Monterey, with easy access to the heart of downtown, Cannery Row and a short drive to Carmel while on-site parking makes getting out and about effortless. Casa Munras embraces its authentic sense of place throughout the buildings and the peaceful gardens. Guests will appreciate the renovations and technological upgrades its rooms and suites completed in June 2016.

The Spa at Casa Munras offers a variety of relaxing and rejuvenating spa treatments and massage. Wellness products from the sea, combined with natural botanicals are used to restore wellness, balance and serenity. Spa guests have access to a private outdoor hot tub surrounded by lush gardens.

For reservations and information, contact: Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa at Direct Phone 831-375-2411, Toll Free Number 1-800-222-2446, or email at reservations@innsofmonterey.com

Casa Munras is located at: 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, California 93940

