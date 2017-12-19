Cargill brings food industry the lowest saturated fat, high oleic commercial canola oil

Canola hybrid reduces saturated fat by 35 percent, maintains strong performance and taste

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill has introduced the lowest saturated fat, high oleic canola oil available to commercial food customers worldwide. The oil is made from a canola hybrid that contains 4.5 percent or less saturated fat while maintaining high fry and shelf life performance, freshness and taste. It reduces saturated fat content 35 percent from previous canola oil generations.

"Cargill is committed to innovation with a purpose—with a focus on responsibly nourishing the world. This new low sat, high oleic canola oil is no exception," said Lorin Debonte, Cargill research and development. "We dedicated 10 years to finding a canola hybrid that could improve the nutrition profile of our oil. At the same time, the canola was bred to meet customer demands—providing high yield and disease resistance for growers and taste, shelf life and fry life qualities for our food manufacturers and restaurant customers."

First deliveries of the oil will reach customers in early 2018. It arrives at an ideal time for customers and consumers alike, as the USDA and Health and Human Services 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines encourage Americans to limit saturated fat intake to 10 percent of their daily calories.

"Healthy diets balance the types of fats we consume, with guidelines suggesting we reduce both trans fats and saturated fats. Those can then be replaced with healthier options, like unsaturated fats, which have been shown to decrease bad cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease," said Kristen Dammann, registered dietitian in Cargill scientific and regulatory affairs.

"Oil is a basic cooking staple, used in everything from crackers, croutons and fried foods to dairy creamers and spreads," said Willie Loh, Cargill market development. "Our new canola oil simply gives consumers a healthier option for many of their favorite foods."

Cargill's high oleic, low saturated canola oil joins other oils and shortenings offered commercially under the Clear Valley® brand. North American growers can select the premium canola bred for this oil under the Victory® brand.

"I see growing the new Victory canola as a sustainable asset on our farm. It's an opportunity to contribute to a healthier oil—healthy options are the future," said Ron Lamb, a fourth generation family farmer in Saskatchewan. "And this new variety of canola is good. It's producing strong plants with solid yields."

The canola hybrid was developed through traditional breeding methods, with a focus on club root and black leg disease resistance, as well as strong yield performance. Growers can add herbicide tolerance as an optional genetic modification, depending on their markets and preference.

Cargill has established a long history of gathering market insights to deliver first-to-market specialty canola oils that meet the food industry's nutritional and performance needs. Prior to the high oleic, low saturated canola oil, Cargill introduced the world's first low linolenic canola oil in 1992, the first high oleic canola oil in 1993 and the first commercial 80 percent high oleic canola oil in 2011.

Cargill provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world. Together with farmers, customers, governments and communities, we help people thrive by applying our insights and more than 150 years of experience. We have 155,000 employees in 70 countries who are committed to feeding the world in a responsible way, reducing environmental impact and improving the communities where we live and work.

