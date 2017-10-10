This caramel apple crisp milkshake is the perfect combination of ice cream and fall dessert flavor. It’s super easy to throw together and sure to be a hit with everyone.

Hi guys! It’s Brandy from Nutmeg Nanny. I’m super excited to be guest posting this week on My Baking Addiction. If you’re a big fan of apples and ice cream you’re going to love this recipe!

Listen, I know it’s October and that means milkshakes are “out of season” but bear with me. My theory is that milkshakes are never out of season. In the summer they are awesome with fresh berries, in the winter we can jazz them up with peppermint and chocolate and in the fall we have apples.

