  1. Home
  2. Cook
  1. Home
  2. Cook

Capture Your Sweetie’s Heart with Pink Palmiers for Valentine’s Day

From blog.ice.edu by Caitlin Gunther
Capture Your Sweetie’s Heart with Pink Palmiers for Valentine’s Day

 

By Jenny McCoy

 

This Valentine’s Day, you can do better than chocolate-dipped strawberries. Impress your sweetheart with a foolproof recipe for romance: a heart-shaped pastry that’s easier to make than it looks. Watch below as we reinvent the class palmier — or “elephant ear” — with homemade pink sugar for an extra DIY twist. Then keep reading to get the recipe for our pink palmiers. 

palmiers

Read on for our heart-shaped take on classic palmiers.

Continue reading at Institute of Culinary Education