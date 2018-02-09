Capture Your Sweetie’s Heart with Pink Palmiers for Valentine’s Day

By Jenny McCoy

This Valentine’s Day, you can do better than chocolate-dipped strawberries. Impress your sweetheart with a foolproof recipe for romance: a heart-shaped pastry that’s easier to make than it looks. Watch below as we reinvent the class palmier — or “elephant ear” — with homemade pink sugar for an extra DIY twist. Then keep reading to get the recipe for our pink palmiers.

Read on for our heart-shaped take on classic palmiers.