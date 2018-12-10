Captain D's Continues Aggressive Development in Louisiana with Opening of New Iberia Restaurant

- Fast Casual Seafood Leader Unveils Newest Prototype at Fifth Corporate Location in the State -

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest corporate-owned location in New Iberia, Louisiana. Located at 1120 E. Admiral Doyle Dr., the new restaurant is part of the brand's aggressive development plans for the state, marking the fifth corporate location to open since last year. In addition to Captain D's continued corporate development, the fast casual seafood brand has also experienced a surge in franchise growth, fueled by its ongoing success and the rollout of a new royalty incentive program earlier this year.

The New Iberia opening also signifies the debut of Captain D's innovative new restaurant prototype, which features a smaller footprint than the brand's traditional locations. The new design streamlines operations and makes more use of vertical space in the restaurant's kitchen, which cuts costs significantly for franchisees and allows for quicker development. Additionally, the prototype also features a customer service area designed to reduce congestion and improve guest experience. Over the past several years, Captain D's has continued to rollout new restaurant prototypes, offering franchisees flexibility and a wide-range of options that cater to the unique needs of their individual markets.

"We are committed to constantly investing in the Captain D's brand and showing our franchisees that we offer their business an unparalleled level of support. In addition to our ongoing corporate growth, we have always prioritized allocating company capital towards developing new innovations that help operators save money and improve efficiency," said Brad Reed, chief development officer for Captain D's. "The new prototype unveiled at the opening of our corporate restaurant in New Iberia is a direct reflection of how Captain D's goes above and beyond to ensure our franchisees are positioned for success."

This ongoing growth in Louisiana further signifies the outstanding success the brand has achieved over the past several years, which has fueled a surge in franchise and corporate development. Throughout the past year, the company has opened more than 10 new locations and inked numerous franchise development agreements to open new restaurants in states like Florida, North Carolina, Illinois, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Coupled with its ongoing menu innovation, Captain D's credits its new restaurant beach design with contributing to the brand's ongoing strong performance. To date, nearly 80 percent of all restaurants have been reimaged to the brand's new vibrant, coastal design. With these efforts, Captain D's has remained true to what it does best — serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price in a welcoming atmosphere.

With more than 530 restaurants in 22 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 22 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for almost 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

