Capriotti's Launches Brand's First Ghost Kitchens in California; Pushes Boundaries of Restaurant Operations to Meet Evolved Consumer Needs

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop's ability to adapt continues to set the beloved brand apart from its competition. The fan-favorite sandwich concept recently announced the launch of its highly-anticipated ghost kitchens. Optimized for delivery, Capriotti's ghost kitchens expand the brand's reach, making its crave-worthy subs accessible to even more fans. The brand rounds-out impressive culinary rosters at both CloudKitchen in L.A. (the Koreatown neighborhood) and Pasadena's Kitchen United (55 S. Madison Ave.), where it joins the likes of brands such as Canter's Deli, Wow Bao and The Lost Cuban. Both Capriotti's ghost kitchens are open and ready to fulfill orders.

Ghost kitchen facilities house multiple restaurant kitchens but may have an incognito appearance to the outside world, lending to the name ghost kitchen. These facilities feature the equipment, technology and supplies required to operate multiple restaurants in one building and are tailor-made for restaurants selling food online for delivery orders. While some ghost kitchens feature signage and shared dine-in seating, many operate without. Capriotti's ghost kitchen locations are new outposts, helping fulfill the growing demand for online ordering and delivery of Capriotti's. And, while Capriotti's first two ghost kitchens are corporately owned and operated, franchise interest is booming as the platform is both cost effective and designed to thrive in the age of both online ordering and third-party delivery.

Capriotti's is introducing ghost kitchen opportunities to franchise partners in available markets as a way to expand their reach beyond traditional brick and mortar. This allows existing owners to expand the customer base by now being able to deliver to more high traffic areas. Strong partnerships with Door Dash, Postmates, Uber Eats, GrubHub and EZ Cater make Capriotti's even more accessible for regular third-party delivery users.

"Ghost kitchens are a natural next step and have long been a part of our brand's strategic growth plans. Operating in these innovative new ghost kitchen facilities gives us the opportunity to bring our carefully curated menu to new communities, which is what it's all about," said CEO Ashley Morris. "There's a reason why Capriotti's has such a robust and loyal following, and we're excited for others to give us a try and see for themselves what the hype is all about."

The news of entering into ghost kitchens comes on the heels of exceptional performance in Q2 of this year. Even amid a pandemic, Capriotti's is growing and has finalized 18 signed agreements – five of them are with franchisees that will be operating ghost kitchens in a variety of urban markets.

Los Angeles County residents have a lot of mouthwatering menu items to look forward to. In addition to introducing the world's first Impossible Cheesesteak sandwich earlier this year, the brand recently partnered with Snake River Farms to roll out an unparalleled sub line-up featuring tender Wagyu beef. Showcased on several new menu items – the American Wagyu Roast Beef, Slaw Be Jo, Cheese Steak and Wagyu & Bleu Salad – Wagyu beef is known for its marbled, rich flavor that practically melts in your mouth. Now, the beef that's coveted by award-winning chefs and served in top-rated steakhouses will be delivered directly to doorsteps for an affordable price.

All shops – including ghost kitchen locations – are practicing extraordinary safety protocols including tightly-sealed packaging, strict social distancing as well as health and wellness protocols for both guests and team members. Fans can rest easy knowing that contactless delivery is available for all orders placed through order.capriottis.com, the CAPAddicts app and third-party delivery partners.

With 100 locations across the nation, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling the meat off the bone each morning for the sub voted Greatest Sandwich in America, the Bobbie. Other fan favorites include the CAPastrami, made with grilled pastrami, and their beloved, award-winning cheese steaks.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was listed amongst the Fast Casual Magazine's "Movers and Shakers" for 2020. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

