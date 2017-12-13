Capitol City Produce Acquires Table Fresh Foods Distribution Business

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol City Produce Company, LLC and Table Fresh Foods, LLC today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Capitol City Produce will acquire Table Fresh Foods distribution operations effective December 30, 2017.

"Table Fresh has a tremendous customer base that they have nurtured carefully, and we want to continue that. We see tremendous opportunity to build upon those relationships with our expanded line of produce, specialty produce, local produce, local dairy, and a new line of premium chocolates and bakery products. With our recent 51,000 square foot expansion, we have the capacity to service our new family of customers easily and efficiently. It's the right time and right opportunity to truly be helpful to our customers—something we are really thrilled about," commented Darin Arceneaux, COO of Capitol City Produce.

We are also pleased to announce that Mike Doss, who has a key leadership role at Table Fresh Foods, will join Capitol City Produce to lead our specialty foods initiatives and will continue working with our new customers.

The company recently expanded their Baton Rouge, LA facilities from 39,000 to 90,000 square feet. Additionally, it recently implemented new enterprise-wide software technology that allows customers to conduct business more conveniently. The company also recently earned a Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 3 food safety certification, making it the only produce distributor in a four-state area to service customers at such a high standard for food safety.

Table Fresh Foods' business is comprised of two lines of business; a prepared foods commissary and a distribution business. "The operational expertise and capital needs of these two lines of business are quite different," said Emile Breaux, Manager of Apple Core Foods, owner of Table Fresh Foods. "This agreement with Capitol City Produce will allow Table Fresh to now focus exclusively on its commissary operations." Breaux added, "We are pleased to have found a partner that our customers can rely upon for a broad range of quality products and that shares our commitment to quality and customer service. The recent growth of Capitol City Produce also provides our distribution employees with career path opportunities."

ABOUT CAPITOL CITY PRODUCE®

Founded on April 24, 1947 by the Ferachi family, Capitol City Produce® has become the largest, and one of the most respected, providers of produce in the Gulf Coast region. The company is known for consistently delivering the highest quality produce with the highest standards for food safety as a Safe Quality Foods Level 3 food distribution center. In addition to an expansive line of produce, customers are supported with an extensive specialty line of products including specialty produce, local produce, local dairy, cheeses, frozen foods, imported fine chocolates and bakery items. The company has been recognized in 2017 as Company of the Year by the Baton Rouge Business Report. More information is available at www.CapitolCityProduce.com.

