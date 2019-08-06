Canter's Deli Chooses Postmates As Exclusive Delivery Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmates, the leader in enabling anyone to have anything delivered on-demand and the famous Canter's Deli on Fairfax have partnered to bring the authentic, traditional Jewish deli experience direct to the customer's door. Since opening its doors 88 years ago, Canter's Deli has been an Angeleno favorite as well as a popular late-night hangout and refuge for celebrities (and even a President.) Now, only on Postmates, customers can get on-demand delivery for Canter's favorites like hot pastrami and matzo ball soup.

"Canter's Deli is an institution in LA," said Dan Mosher, SVP, Merchant Lead, Postmates. "Having such an iconic restaurant choose us to be their exclusive delivery provider demonstrates how effective and beloved Postmates is in Los Angeles and creates another proof point that we are the clear leader in the market."

"Canter's chose Postmates to go exclusive with for our Fairfax location because we found that for years Postmates is the best one for us doing online ordering," said Marc Canter, owner, Canter's Deli. "Things seem to run very smoothly with Postmates and that's what is most important to know that the food that we prepared is in good hands."

Founded by Ben Canter in 1931, Canter's Deli was first located in Boyle Heights. In 1948, Canter's moved to Fairfax a few blocks north of the iconic Original Farmers Market and has been there ever since. Third and fourth generation Canter family still oversee the operations of the 30,000-square-foot, 24-hour restaurant that includes a bakery upstairs and a pickle room downstairs.

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 70 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order from Canter's, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

