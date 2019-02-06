NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Packaging innovations to drive market growth. Packaging plays a major role in the sales of canned mushrooms, in terms of retaining the flavor, taste, product quality, color, texture, and shelf life. Many major companies are collaborating with packaging manufacturers to develop advanced packaging technology for their products to expand their consumer base. The packaging of any product is a brand extension of the product and is an important factor in the consumer buying decision. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the canned mushroom market will register a CAGR of over 8% by 2023.

Market Overview

Health benefits of mushroom consumption

The rising awareness among consumers about the health benefits of mushrooms will drive the market. Mushrooms are high in antioxidants and contain selenium, unlike other vegetables. Selenium plays a vital role in liver enzyme function and aids in combating cancer by detoxifying cancer-triggering compounds in the body. Besides selenium, mushrooms also contain Vitamin C, fiber, and potassium that help maintain cardiovascular health.

Effect of natural calamities

The effect of natural calamities on the cultivation of mushroom is a major challenge to the growth of the global canned mushroom market. Natural calamities include drought, floods, storms such as cyclones and hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the canned mushroom market during the 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Greenyard and OKECHAMP the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the packaging innovations and the health benefits of mushroom consumption, will provide considerable growth opportunities to canned mushroom manufactures. B&G Foods, Bonduelle, Giorgio Fresh, Greenyard, and OKECHAMP are some of the major companies covered in this report.

