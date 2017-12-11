Candy Makers Share Four Festive Facts about the Winter Holidays

Three quarters of Americans will gift sweet treats this holiday season

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The winter holidays are filled with family traditions, often with chocolate and candy as the centerpiece of the fun. This December, the National Confectioners Association is sharing four festive facts about the most wonderful season of all.

"The winter holidays are a special time in the candy industry," said NCA President and CEO John Downs. "From hanging candy canes on the Christmas tree to sharing chocolate snowmen with family and friends, there are dozens of ways Americans celebrate with confectionery this time of year. And behind those special treats are 55,000 confectionery employees in communities across the country working hard to make the treats that Americans will enjoy as part of a happy, balanced lifestyle – at the holidays and throughout the year."

Fun Facts: How Americans Enjoy Holiday Treats

#1 –90% of Parents Teach Their Children about Balance During the Holiday Season

Americans know that candy is a treat. Throughout the year, Americans eat candy just two or three times per week – averaging about 40 calories per day. A full 90 percent of parents use the holidays to prioritize setting guidelines and talking to their children about balance. While most report having these conversations year-round, many use the holiday as a conversation starter.

#2 – Good Things Come with More Information, Options and Support

Earlier this year, America's leading chocolate and candy companies announced that they are coming together for a five-year commitment with the Partnership for a Healthier America to provide consumers with more information, options and support as they enjoy their favorite treats. The companies participating include Mars Wrigley Confectionery, Nestlé USA, Ferrero, Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover and Ferrara Candy Company.

#3 - Americans of All Ages Share Holiday Treats

More than 3/4 of Americans say they will likely include chocolate and candy in stockings or give confections as gifts to friends and family this holiday season. Foil-wrapped chocolates (36 percent) and candy canes (22 percent) top the list of the best candy for stocking stuffers, while peppermints, gumdrop-adorned ginger bread houses and chocolate coins all play a special role in important holiday traditions.

#4 - Americans will spend $1.9 Billion This Year on Winter Holiday Treats

NCA estimates that Americans will support U.S. confectionery workers this holiday season by spending $1.93 billion on sweet treats. Beyond the industry's 55,000 jobs, this economic boost helps an additional 410,000 Americans employed in candy-supported industries like retail, transportation and agriculture.

For more information about candy and the winter holiday season, including tips and recipes, please visit CandyUSA.com/life-candy/winterholidays/.

Survey Methodology

The data cited above was collected by 210 Analytics, LLC using a database comprised of several million respondents who have agreed to participate in survey research. Interviews took place using a self-administered, online questionnaire. To maintain the reliability and integrity in the sample, each invitation contained a password that is uniquely assigned to that email address and must be entered at the beginning of the survey. Web-assisted interviewing software is used to control quotas in order to mirror the census profile in terms of key demographics such as age, income, region and other factors. The survey was completed by 1,391 individuals in 2015. The margin of error is +/-2.7%.

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes chocolate, candy, gum and mints, and the companies that make these special treats. As the leading association for the $35 billion U.S. confectionery industry, NCA educates the public to help ensure that it understands and appreciates the unique role that chocolate and candy can play in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,000 manufacturing facilities across the country. More than 400,000 jobs in agriculture, retail, transportation and other industries rely in part on the sale of confections for their livelihood. For every one job that is created by confectionery companies, another seven are supported in related industries. Learn more about the "Power of Sweet" at CandyUSA.com, or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

