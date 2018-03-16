'THE CANCER DIET' Currently Available on the Google Play Store

Exploring a plant based diet for healthy living

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Now available, The Cancer Diet app is created by Nancy Crabbs. As a breast cancer survivor, Nancy is living 7 years beyond her diagnosis of inflammatory breast cancer in 2011. Nancy's husband, Gregory, was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma and Nancy's friend, Jane VanderTorn, is living 10 years beyond her diagnosis of ovarian cancer. The recipes in this app do not claim a cure for cancer, but a plant based diet may be a way to live a healthier life.

Nancy has found that a low methionine diet has worked for her and over 70 people she has recommended her recipes to, which are all cancer survivors. "This diet may help people live a healthy lifestyle" says the app creator. From recipes to healthy living tips, visitors can enjoy this mobile app and share the good news with their friends.

Research for this app is based off of research from Dr. Michael Greger MD in which he found that cancer may need the protein methionine to grow.

Recipes recommended in the app are based on a low methionine diet.

The Cancer Diet app provides the opportunity to learn how to live healthier through diet. "I've been on a plant based diet for 10 years surviving ovarian cancer," says Jane Vandertoorn, a longtime friend of the app creator.

Visit www.thecancerdietapp.com for further information about the app, The Cancer Diet, and enjoy screenshots and videos of the app.

The Cancer Diet app is developed by The Appineers, a leading mobile app design and development agency established in 2017, located in Atlanta, Georgia.

