Calling All At-Home Cooks, Signature Sauces is Searching for the Best Pasta Sauces, Barbecue Sauces, Soups, and Salsas Across the U.S.

Recipe Contest invites consumers to share their special recipes or show their creative spin on classic dishes with 10 $1,000 prizes awarded to the winners across each category



INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Sauces, an Ohio-based manufacturer specializing in sauces of all sorts, has announced a recipe contest to celebrate Americans' creativity, passion and traditions by finding the top tried and true recipes from across the country. Focusing on four categories – Pasta Sauce, Barbecue Sauce, Soups, and Salsas – Signature Sauces will choose winners starting June 21 through August 15 and take the winning recipes on their 2020 Flavor Trends Roadshow.

"Our Flavor Trends Roadshow shares our artisan concepts with colleagues and foodies alike," says Perry Stancato, founder of Signature Sauces. "We're thrilled at the chance to highlight at-home cooks and their winning recipes in our show and potentially bring them to restaurants across the country."

With such a diverse range of categories for submissions, Signature Sauces encourages at-home cooks to provide the recipes that have been a favorite in their homes and share with the masses. The four categories include:

Pasta Sauces – There is a myriad of ways to make pasta sauce, from a Tex-Mex-infused version to a traditional marinara from New York. The pasta sauce group will have four categories available for submission: Garlic; Marinara; Meat; Unique – a unique spin on pasta sauce such as a special ingredient or twist from a specific region.

– There is a myriad of ways to make pasta sauce, from a Tex-Mex-infused version to a traditional marinara from New York. The pasta sauce group will have four categories available for submission: Garlic; Marinara; Meat; Unique – a unique spin on pasta sauce such as a special ingredient or twist from a specific region. Barbecue Sauces – Signature Sauces wants to see what kind of saucey 'cue you can do. Recipe contestants can submit for two categories, tomato-based and other (such as vinegar, mustard, etc.)

– wants to see what kind of saucey 'cue you can do. Recipe contestants can submit for two categories, tomato-based and other (such as vinegar, mustard, etc.) Soups – Signature Sauces wants to sop up all of the best soup recipes from around the country. The soup group has two categories for submission, cream-based and broth-based.

– wants to sop up all of the best soup recipes from around the country. The soup group has two categories for submission, cream-based and broth-based. Salsas – From spicy to mild, tomato-based to even cilantro-based, it's time to chip in and bring us your best salsa recipe from your family! Recipe contestants can submit to either the spicy or mild categories for salsa.

The winners will be announced August 31 with four pasta sauce category winners; two soup category winners; two barbecue sauce category winners; and two salsa category winners. Each winner will receive $1,000 and an invitation to be featured in the upcoming Signature Sauces 2020 Flavor Trends Road Show.

To submit your recipe and photo and learn more about the contest visit: www.ssrecipecontest.com and follow them for continued updates on Instagram @ssrecipecontest_10 and Facebook: www.facebook.com/ssrecipecontest

ABOUT SIGNATURE SAUCES:

Signature Sauces was born out of passion for food, the fine art of preparing consistent authentic family recipes and the restaurant and foodservice industry. We specialize in developing and creating products that are custom-tailored and consistent in quality and taste in respect to your customers specific needs. Our individual journey as Signature Sauces started as a boutique manufacturing facility and has blossomed into a large-scale food manufacturing operation that provides the same foundation on which we were built; our sincere passion for the fine art of culinary precision within the restaurant and foodservice industry. Learn more at www.ssrecipecontest.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-all-at-home-cooks-signature-sauces-is-searching-for-the-best-pasta-sauces-barbecue-sauces-soups-and-salsas-across-the-us-300874921.html

SOURCE Signature Sauces