California State PTA and Smart & Final Announce Partnership

The Relationship is Rooted in a Shared Mission to Support All Children and Families Throughout California



SACRAMENTO, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart & Final , the grocery warehouse store with locations throughout California, has been selected as the first-ever grocery partner for the California State PTA and its more than 730,000 members and 3,400 local PTAs.

Smart & Final has produced an exclusive program to fit the needs of PTA community building and fundraising events. This partnership provides special coupons and deals just for PTAs to purchase food and service items. California State PTA's Member Perks Program and online newsletters will feature these special offers. In addition, California State PTA will receive 2% of all purchases made through the program, and local PTAs will be invited to apply for community grants.

"Smart & Final's sponsorship offers our local leaders and members savings opportunities for their event and community needs, and we're happy to welcome Smart & Final to the California State PTA Family," said Celia Jaffe, California State PTA President. "We're thrilled to receive support from a business with extensive roots in California."

The partnership with the California State PTA is part of the Los Angeles-based retailer's ongoing efforts to focus on food, community and people. Smart & Final offers groceries and household essentials in both bulk and individual sizes without a membership fee.

"Smart & Final is proud to offer our dedicated support to the California State PTA, which does so much to benefit children and families throughout our shared home state of California," stated Matt Reeve, Smart & Final's Group Vice President, Sales & Merchandising. "We're thrilled to have the opportunity to provide the fundraising tools to achieve local PTA fiscal goals while educating their members about the value, assortment and convenience we bring to their organization."

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, headquartered near Los Angeles in Commerce, California. Smart & Final's 255 store locations offer quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee. Its larger format stores, Smart & Final Extra!, combine the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all. In business since 1871, Smart & Final remains committed to giving back to its communities through employee volunteer opportunities and donations to local nonprofits.

About California State PTA

California State PTA connects families, schools and communities. We are part of the foundation of our public education system and a trusted messenger to thousands of members, parents and families. PTA is the largest volunteer led, child advocacy association working to drive improvements in the education, health and well-being of all children and families. For more information, please go to www.capta.org

SOURCE Smart & Final