California Cheesemakers' Select Cheese Box Debuts in Support of California Artisan Cheesemakers

TRACY, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) and dairy exporter HarbyrCo today announced the launch of "California Cheesemakers' Select", a curated box of hand-picked California artisan cheeses available for delivery to consumers throughout the U.S. The California Cheesemakers' Select box will feature a different selection of four artisanal cow's milk cheeses, sized 5-8 oz. each, every month on the CaliforniaCheeseBox.com website for $49 each.

Two boxes are currently available – Summer Celebrations and Weekend Party – perfect for virtual cheese and wine gatherings or small family celebrations. The Summer Celebrations box includes a firm, buttery Jersey milk cheese, an English-style bandage wrapped cheddar, a rustic blue cheese and a creamy habanero jack. The Weekend Party box includes a rich, nutty Dry Jack and three farmstead cheeses: a mild Dutch-style gouda, a creamy, buttery Asiago-style cheese and a firm Swiss-Italian style mountain cheese. Box orders received by 9 p.m. on Tuesdays will be shipped Wednesday for Friday arrival. Each cheese is made with 100 percent milk from California's dairy farm families and carries the Real California Milk seal. A $5 donation will be made to the California Artisan Cheese Guild for each of the two inaugural boxes sold in support of education, promotion and partnerships for California's artisan cheese community.

"Artisan cheesemakers in California are facing many difficulties due to the COVID-19 situation, including restaurant closures and retail outlets stocking fewer items," said Jennifer Giambroni, Director of Communications for the CMAB. "The Cheesemakers' Select box was designed to promote volume, direct-to-consumer sales to help cheesemakers weather the storm. These cheeses are part of our state's culinary identity and we don't want to see them – or the people who bring them to the table – disappear."

California Cheesemakers' Select is a production of HarbyrCo, a leading export and logistics company, with promotional support from the CMAB. The box is part of the Victory Cheese effort, a grassroots movement to help cheesemakers throughout the U.S. market and sell their cheeses directly to consumers.

California is the nation's leading milk producer. It also produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. The state is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made exclusively with milk from the state's dairy farm families.

About HarbyrCo

HarbyrCo specializes in creating unique opportunities for agricultural and perishable products domestically and internationally. Headquartered in Burlingame, Calif., HarbyrCo offers solutions for e-commerce, commodities, retail and foodservice. Connect with HarbyrCo at harbyrco.com. Visit California Cheesemakers' Select at CaliforniaCheeseBox.com and on Instagram and Twitter.

About Real California Milk/the California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy families and is one of the largest agricultural marketing boards in the United States. With a mission to increase demand for products made with Real California Milk, the CMAB is celebrating 50 years promoting California's sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-cheesemakers-select-cheese-box-debuts-in-support-of-california-artisan-cheesemakers-301077142.html

SOURCE Real California Milk; California Milk Advisory Board