Cakes Are Bigger And Better On Food Network's New Series 'Dallas Cakes'

Series Premieres on Monday, April 30th at 10:30pm ET/PT

NEW YORK, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything is big and over-the-top in Dallas, especially the cakes! Beginning on Monday, April 30th at 10:30pm ET/PT, viewers will follow the best Dallas-area bakers as they transform their clientele's wildest imaginations into extraordinary customized confections. In each of the ten half-hour episodes, three outrageously talented bakers conceive, create and deliver incredible, edible works of art using cake, frosting, incredible imagination and skill. From an impressive Game of Thrones wedding cake featuring an intricate cake topper of a dragon wrapped around the iron throne, to a Back to the Future DeLorean car cake with working headlights, and to a gigantic oil derrick cake that spews chocolate, these Dallas Cakes are always top tier.

"Viewers devour our baking-themed Monday night line-up, and Dallas Cakes is the cherry on top of our dessert-filled programming," said Courtney White, Senior Vice President, Programming, Food Network, Travel Channel and Cooking Channel. "Audiences will be captivated by the expert baking techniques and decorating skills used in every detail of these unique, jaw-dropping cakes – each one living up to Dallas' larger-than-life reputation."

See how these one-of-a-kind cakes come together at FoodNetwork.com/DallasCakes and browse photo galleries, videos and much more. Use the hashtag #DallasCakes on social media to let us know which cake is your favorite.

