Caffeine Never Tasted So Good

Mocca Shots® High Caffeine Gummies Are Now Available in Dutch Chocolate and Mint Chocolate Flavors

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Gummy Company (SGC) recently added 2 exciting new flavors to their wildly popular Mocca Shots® lineup. After listening to customers and testing small batches with focus groups, SGC scientists researched ways to improve formulations, which resulted in two new flavors: Dutch Chocolate and Mint Chocolate. Now the company offers Mocca Shots® in four flavors including 2 original flavors, Dark Chocolate Orange and Dark Chocolate Raspberry.

SGC's scientists have figured out how to make caffeine taste great:

2 new flavors: rich Dutch Chocolate and fresh Mint Chocolate, have been added to Mocca Shots® high caffeine gummy lineup.

Smooth chocolate flavor: SGC's new flavors enhanced by smoother and more balanced chocolate recipe.

Unparalleled taste: energy products are notorious for less than palatable flavors. Mocca Shots® deliver great taste AND performance fueled by one cup of coffee worth of caffeine in each gummy.

Mocca Shots® are unique in the energy market: they contain the highest concentration of caffeine available, and they work 5x faster than energy drinks. This is because caffeine in the gummy gets absorbed through mouth mucosa and directly into the blood stream in less than 5 minutes.

Energy drinks are chock full of artificial flavors, sweeteners, and other junk that overcompensate for active ingredients. Consumers often compare the flavor of energy drinks, such as 5-hour energy and Red Bull, to a combination of sweet tarts and cough medicine. "If you want energy fast, Mocca Shots are a much better choice than Energy Drinks," says CEO, Dr. Connie Wan. "We knew we could create a product with natural ingredients that not only tastes better but is also more effective at helping people focus without the jittery side-effects normally associated with caffeine." The addition of the new flavors gives consumers more variety for that quick boost of energy.

The new flavors can be found here: https://seattlegummy.com/product/mocca-shots-high-energy-gummies-mint/

Try a sample pack of the new flavors for just $9.99 with free shipping for a limited time: https://seattlegummy.com/product/mocca-shots-sample-pack-mint-dutch/

About SGC: SGC is an R&D focused developer of nutraceutical and pharmaceutical gummy products. The company specializes in formulating Functional Gummy® products combining the wealth of the in-house knowledge in pharmaceutics, chemistry, modern medicine and herbal medicine. The company provides performance gummies® inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine including MOCCA SHOTS®, ENERGON QUBE™, FUNTIONAL FRUIT®, and SEATTLE BEAUTY®.

To learn more, visit https://seattlegummy.com, contact info@seattlegummy.com, call 206-257-0464, or join at https://seattlegummy.com/be-an-informed-member/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caffeine-never-tasted-so-good-300791890.html

SOURCE Seattle Gummy Company