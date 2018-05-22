Café Valley® Introduces Four New Specialty Cakes at International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Show

PHOENIX, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley® is expanding their flagship ring cake line with the addition of four new specialty cakes in timing with summer entertaining season: Celebration, Pink Lemonade, Key Lime and Salted Caramel. The delicious new varieties will be unveiled at the upcoming International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show in New Orleans, June 10-12, 2018 at booth #3727. The cakes will be sold in select grocers nationwide beginning in June at a suggested retail price of $5.99 per package.

"We've always been about pushing the limits of flavor creativity to continuously delight consumers who are seeking new ways to satisfy cravings for something sweet," said Brian Owens, CEO of Café Valley, a global manufacturer of ready-to-eat bakery products sold in grocery, mass merchandise, club stores and food service categories. "Our newest specialty ring cakes complement our timelessly delicious flavors and feature the same premium ingredients we use in each of our cakes. These four flavors continue our commitment to offer crowd-pleasing conversation starters that fans have come to love so much from Café Valley."

The flavor and product profiles of Café Valley's newest cakes include:

Celebration Cake – Perfect for summer birthdays, anniversaries, graduation parties, and special occasions in between, the Celebration cake is drizzled in decadent white glaze frosting and decorated with festive rainbow sugar sprinkles.

Pink Lemonade Cake – We've baked in the seasonal zippy flavors of pink lemonade for a treat to delight the senses.

Key Lime Cake – Our Key Lime cakes are bursting with the combination of fresh, tart citrus and sweet batter, ideal for summer BBQ's and grill-outs.

Salted Caramel Cake – Caramel is meant for more than just apples. The Salted Caramel cake is topped with sweet, buttery caramel and white chocolate chips, making it the tastiest, satisfactory end to any meal.

Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites made with Hershey's Chocolate:

In addition to releasing the latest varieties of their specialty cakes at the IDDBA show, Café Valley will showcase new Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites, made with real Hershey's Chocolate. The bites explode with rich, satisfying chocolate flavor, making them the ultimate sweet treat. Café Valley's Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites are sold in 11.6-ounce packages with 12 pleasant brownies in each. The suggested retail price is $3.99 per package.

Loaf Cakes:

Café Valley also relaunches their loaf cakes at IDDBA, available in the following varieties: Lemon Iced, Blueberry Streusel, Banana Walnut, Chocolate Marble, Cinnamon Streusel and Cranberry Orange. The moist, soft loaf cakes feature refreshed packaging, with a suggested retail price of $3.99 each.

National distribution of Café Valley products continues to expand to meet growing consumer interest in ready-to-eat, on-the-go snacks. View a library of product photos here.

About Café Valley

Founded in 1987, Café Valley produces high-quality bakery products for in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores throughout the world. Their products include croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, ring cakes, loaf cakes, turnovers and café bites. With facilities in Phoenix, Arizona and Marion, Indiana, Café Valley products are available to mass retailers throughout the U.S. They are committed to an extensive food safety program and have donated much time, money and gifts to communities across the U.S. Visit www.cafevalley.com to learn more.

