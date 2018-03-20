Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey's Chocolate

PHOENIX, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Café Valley® is partnering with the Hershey Company to introduce a decadently delicious snack size coffee cake bite that is equal parts brownie and cheesecake with a sprinkle of chocolate on top. Made with real Hershey's chocolate, the coffee cake bites explode with rich, satisfying cocoa flavor, making an ultimate sweet treat.

Café Valley Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites are set to hit grocery, convenience and club store shelves next month in 11.6 ounce, clear plastic packages, containing 12 brownie bites per case. The suggested retail price is $3.99 per package.

"Hand crafting our new Hershey's Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites guarantees the genuine, pure chocolate taste people crave," said Brian Owens, CEO of Café Valley, a global manufacturer of ready-to-eat bakery products sold in grocery, mass merchandise, club stores and food service categories. "These cheesecake brownie bites feature the highest quality ingredients we provide in all of our cakes, muffins and specialty items. We hope they become the ultimate treat for families to enjoy, and for friends to share."

The partnership with Hershey Company marks the first-time Café Valley is joining forces with the leading chocolate manufacturer, allowing the company to reach to new, yet similar customers who enjoy sweets, for both brands.

Café Valley has launched successful partnerships throughout its history of creating innovative products, featuring popular brands like 7UP®, Orange Crush®, and A&W Root Beer™ in their soda cake line. Last year, the mass retailer partnered with Dr Pepper™ to launch their delicious Dr Pepper Soda Cake, exploding with the spicy taste of 23 unique blends.

The new Brownie Bites will join an existing array of specialty snack-size coffee cake bites from Café Valley, including lemon curd, cinnamon, raspberry, pumpkin and red velvet. National distribution of Café Valley Coffee Cake Bites continues to expand to meet growing consumer interest in single serving, ready-to-eat, on-the-go snacks.

About Café Valley

Founded in 1987, Café Valley produces high-quality bakery products for in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores throughout the world. Their products include croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, ring cakes, loaf cakes, Danishes, turnovers and café bites. With facilities in Phoenix, Arizona and Marion, Indiana, Café Valley products are available to mass retailers throughout the U.S. They are committed to an extensive food safety program and have donated much time, money and gifts to communities across the U.S. Visit www.cafevalley.com to learn more.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company, headquartered in Hershey, Pa., is a global confectionery leader known for bringing goodness to the world through its chocolate, sweets, mints and other great-tasting snacks. Hershey has approximately 18,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.4 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers and Brookside. Building on its core business, Hershey is expanding its portfolio to include a broader range of delicious snacks. The company remains focused on growing its presence in key international markets while continuing to extend its competitive advantage in North America. Visit www.thehersheycompany.com to learn more.

