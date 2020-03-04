Cadbury Brand Announces Finalists In This Year's "Bunny Tryouts"

America, it's your time to vote for your favorite!

HERSHEY, Pa., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America, it's your turn to vote…and it's going to be hard to pick! Cadbury has announced the top 10 finalists of this year's "Bunny Tryouts." These finalists now vie for the opportunity to be in this year's iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter commercial.

Take a look at each finalist and click HERE to learn more (in alphabetical order).

These adorable pets have been thoughtfully chosen by celebrity pet influencer, Jiffpom , and the Cadbury brand team out of 4,000 entries from across the country. Voting is open now to the public on bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com through March 18th.

"The quantity and quality of entries for the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts this year just blew us away," said Ethan Mandel, Cadbury Brand Team. "Now the excitement builds as we let the fans, for the first time ever, vote to help select the next Cadbury Bunny for our 2020 commercial."

The 2020 winner will be announced on March 24 and will be TV's newest star as they make their debut in the 2020 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial. The winner will receive $5,000 and the Cadbury brand will also donate $10,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), the longest-standing animal welfare organization in North America which serves as the nation's leading voice for animals.

The choice lies in your hands – get to voting today! Fans can vote once a day to make sure their favorite pet wins.

Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal residents of the U.S. residing in the 50 US/DC, 18+ at time of entry. Photo Submission Phase begins 1/28/20 and ends 2/24/20, followed by Judging Phase on 2/25/20, Video Submission Phase from 2/27/20 through 3/1/20, a Video Judging Phase from 3/2/20 through 3/3/20, a Voting Phase from 3/4/20 through 3/18/20, and Winner Determination Phase on 3/19/20. For Rules and complete details, visit https://bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com . Void where prohibited. To win the prize, winning pet featured in Photo Submission and Video Submission must be able to perform for camera and remain reasonably stationary while wearing bunny ears. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 100 Crystal A Drive, Hershey, PA.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company, headquartered in Hershey, Pa., is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.5 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers and SkinnyPop.

The Hershey Company sells Cadbury products under license from Cadbury UK Ltd.

For more than 120 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit: www.thehersheycompany.com

