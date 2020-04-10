C3 - Subsidiary of Global Hospitality Company sbe - Expands Umami Burger and Sam's Crispy Chicken in New York

Group at Forefront of Ghost Kitchen Concepts Opens Second New York City Outpost Expanding Delivery of Umami Burger and Sam's Crispy Chicken

MIAMI, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) a subsidiary of sbe Entertainment Group , the leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning global brands, announced today the expansion of its staple burger concept, Umami Burger, and delivery-only concept, Sam's Crispy Chicken. Both will operate out of a ghost kitchen located at 120 W. 57th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues, just south of Central Park. The W. 57th Street space will eventually be home to sbe's forthcoming full-service concept "Umami," along with a ground level cafe and rooftop experience, all located within the Le Méridien Hotel.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe and C3 commented, "Given the ever-changing landscape and needs of our guests, we are proud to have developed a business model nimble enough to bring a variety of menus and brands to the public via a delivery-only format. The expansion of Sam's Crispy Chicken and Umami Burger further showcases the team's creative solutions in re-utilizing assets like the W. 57th Street space."

Following the debut last month of sbe's delivery-only restaurant concept, Sam's Crispy Chicken, the W. 57th Street space has expanded the availability of their fried chicken offerings, and is producing menu items from the brand favorite, Umami Burger. The decision to activate the W. 57th Street space prior to the introduction of "Umami" showcases the group's flexible model and ability to re-think and utilize an existing asset to cater to the public's needs. In the coming weeks, the W. 57th Street space will also introduce Krispy Rice, a sushi restaurant from the team that brought you Katsuya, which recently launched its inaugural location in Los Angeles. Brookfield Place, which already operates as a kitchen for Umami Burger and Sam's Crispy Chicken will welcome forthcoming vegan concept, Plant Nation, later this month.

Sam's Crispy Chicken's menu, conceived by Chief Culinary Officer Martin Heierling, offers an extensive array of highly executed fried chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and salads. Inspired by the popularity of Umami Burger's "Sam's Crispy Chicken sandwich" and a demand for fried chicken utilizing bold flavor combinations, Chef Heierling spent nearly a year fine tuning the menu's recipes and cooking techniques. The W. 57th Street outpost features the full Sam's Crispy Chicken menu which includes a wide variety of chicken sandwiches such as the Buffalo fried chicken and Nashville hot fried chicken sandwiches served on vegan, plant-based brioche buns, as well as multiple salads like the fried chicken Caesar. Heierling's menu also features a variety of house made sauces to complement the chicken's flavors with choices ranging from kimchi mayo to miso-honey mustard. Plant-based options round out the menu, sourced from UK-based Quorn , adding a satisfying chicken replacement component.

Umami Burger, founded in 2009, is the international fan favorite from sbe, with locations in the United States, Japan and Mexico. The menu is focused on burgers, like the Umami Classic with crispy parmesan, shiitake mushrooms, roasted tomato and grilled onions, and Umami Truffle featuring a truffle aioli and glaze. Umami Burger is also a pioneer of the Impossible™ Burger, being the first restaurant to offer the plant-based substitute. Additionally, the restaurant offers a variety of salads and shareable sides like the Cauliflower Bites and Cheesy Potato Tots. As the group's first full-service concept to enter the delivery-only space via the W. 57th Street ghost kitchen, Chef Martin Heierling has re-tooled the menu introducing, "Umami UnBoxed." Umami UnBoxed is a simplified version of Umami's full menu, honing in on fan favorites in an easy to digest format at an approachable price point. It features five staples like the Umami Classic and Umami Truffle for under $10, and the Umami Cali Double and Original Impossible for under $12.

C3 has developed bold and playful packaging alongside award-winning creative marketing group Digital Kitchen who together created custom carbon-neutral packaging made from recyclable materials. The visually fetching, innovative boxes were thoughtfully designed to maintain the integrity of the food while adding a stylish flair to your table setting.

Umami Burger and Sam's Crispy Chicken are currently available for delivery in New York City daily. Out of the W. 57th Street location delivery is available between 11:30am and 8:30pm, with additional hours to be added in the coming weeks. At the Brookfield Place location delivery is available between 11:30am and 9:00pm at Brookfield Place. Delivery is executed through Postmates, UberEats, Doordash, GrubHub, Caviar and Ritual platforms. For more information please visit www.umamiburger.com and www.samscrispychicken.com , and follow along on social at @umamiburger and @samscrispychicken .

About C3

C3 is a partnership between sbe; Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations; and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in more than 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. By combining sbe's ability to build and grow successful, award-winning food and beverage concepts, Simon's extensive real estate footprint and Accor's international hotel base of 5,000 global properties, C3 is enviably positioned to be the leader and pioneer in this space.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 36 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2020. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

Media Contact: sbe@thedooronline.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c3---subsidiary-of-global-hospitality-company-sbe---expands-umami-burger-and-sams-crispy-chicken-in-new-york-301038765.html

SOURCE sbe