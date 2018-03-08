Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop to Celebrate Grand Opening in Frisco, TX!

FRISCO, Texas, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is excited to announce that our newest pie shop is now open in Frisco, Texas. The new bakery is located in the Starwood Village Shopping Center at 5355 Dallas Parkway Suite 610, Frisco, TX 75034.

Craig and Wendy Moore, local residents, are thrilled to offer the local community time-honored recipes perfect for any occasion.

"The Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop was born out of the love for family. Each recipe has a story and a tradition. We cannot wait to bring these amazing pies to Frisco!" says Owner Craig Moore.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop offers delicious scratch-made pies in four and nine-inch sizes from a 1200 square foot bakery. Traditional pies like Southern Buttermilk, Chocolate Chess, Coconut Cream, Key lime, Granny's Apple Pie, and I-40 Pecan are served year-round. Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop offers delicious pies and other handmade desserts in a unique, warm, environment.

"Our pies are made from scratch using only the freshest possible ingredients. That includes, the pie crust as well as the pie. Other pie shops may use a pre-made pie crust in their 'homemade' or 'from scratch' pies, but we press pie shells every day to capture that homemade goodness," commented Craig Moore.

Visiting a Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop takes you back in time when pies were made with love. From the white-washed walls to the merchandise for sale in the cupboard, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop gives you the nostalgic experience of southern traditions when pies were made with love.

No matter the occasion or the size, from birthdays and Mother's Day to work events and holidays, Buttermilk Sky Pies offers the perfect solution for your memories. Its bakeries include unique gifts, such as greeting cards and platters to complement your celebration.

Grand Opening Celebrations include:

Ribbon Cutting – Fri. March 16th. Join us to celebrate the Grand Opening of Buttermilk Sky Pies in Frisco with a ribbon cutting. Ceremony at 11:30am. Light refreshments and pie samples will be served.

Grand Opening Charity Event - Sat. March 17th. 20% of sales will be donated to Frisco Fast Pacs, an award-winning non-profit serving Frisco ISD children in need.

Grand Opening Events - Sat. March 24th. Kicks off at 10am – Free 4 inch Mini Pies a Month for a Year cards will be presented to the first 100 Guests with purchase. Free samples of our top-selling pies served all-day. Guests will receive a complimentary email voucher for a free 4 inch, mini pie (good for next visit) when they sign up for our E Club.

About the Founders

Scott and Meredith Layton took nostalgic memories and entrepreneurial dreams in the form of a pie shop. They currently own and operate the original Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Knoxville, TN, baking the time-honored family recipes of grandmothers Ruth and Edith. Two Southern ladies: one from Arkansas, the other from Mississippi, each sharing a spunk best described as "whiskey in a tea cup." Currently, 10 Buttermilk Sky Pie Shops are open and baking goodness - located in Texas and the Southeast. Scott and Meredith launched the brand after winning the Cooking Channel's Sugar Showdown. The couple has plans to continue expansion of the brand and the taste of southern tradition.

