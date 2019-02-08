Butterfinger® Awarded 2019 Product Of The Year In Candy Bar Category

The Largest Consumer Survey of Product Innovation Recognizes New and Improved Butterfinger

GLENDALE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfinger® was recognized at the 2019 Product of the Year awards show for product innovation in the Candy Bar category. Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for quality and product innovation. Based on the results of a national online survey of 40,000 consumers conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research, one product winner is selected in various categories including confections, candy, baking, snacking and more.

Last fall, Butterfinger announced a new and improved recipe for the candy bar, which now includes carefully-selected U.S.-grown peanuts and a rich chocolatey coating, as well as a double-layer, higher-quality packaging material to lock in the Butterfinger flavor. Butterfinger is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero, the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Tic Tac® and Kinder Joy®. The Butterfinger brand will launch a national campaign about the new, improved product on Monday, February 11.

The complete list of winning products of the 2019 Product of the Year Award is now available on productoftheyearusa.com. Consumers can follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #POYUSA2019 on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Ferrero

Founded as a family business in Alba, Italy in 1946, Ferrero is the third-largest confectionery company in the world, with distribution in over 170 countries, and a workforce of more than 30,000 people across 55 countries. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints, which have become an icon in the breath mint market. Ferrero subsequently introduced Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates, Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread® and Kinder Joy® to the U.S. market. Ferrero is the third-largest confectionery company in the U.S.

About Ferrara Candy Company

Ferrara Candy Company, a related company of The Ferrero Group, is an industry leader in U.S. confections and one of the fastest growing confections companies in the country. A passionate team of more than 4,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the confections market for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest®, Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Laffy Taffy® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has an operational network of manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities across North America. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year ("POY") is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of approximately 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

Contacts:

