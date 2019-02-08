BUSH'S® Savory Beans Win Product of the Year

The Largest Consumer Survey of Product Innovation, Awards BUSH'S® Savory Beans as the Convenience Meal Winner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BUSH'S® Savory Beans have been announced as the convenience meal Product of the Year for 2019. Product of the Year is a global, consumer-choice award where over 40,000 consumers vote on the best product innovations of the year.

BUSH'S Savory Beans are the latest innovation from the company, which launched the line in early 2018. The simple-to-prepare side dish is made using only quality North American-grown beans that are seasoned and slow-simmered to perfection. With four different varieties—black bean fiesta, southern style white beans, New Orleans style red beans, and southwestern style pinto beans—there's a perfect savory bean for every entrée.

"It's an honor for BUSH'S Savory Beans to be recognized as the convenience meal Product of the Year 2019 winner," said Jennifer Podhajsky, SVP Marketing. "After more than 110 years, we're proud to share our love for beans by introducing new and exciting ways to enjoy BUSH'S Best. As plant-based foods and diets continue to rise in popularity, we're committed to evolving our products to reflect trending flavor profiles and offer an alternative source for protein and fiber."

Consumers can experience the flavors and versatility of BUSH'S Savory Beans for themselves as a perfect pairing to every entrée—and find creative recipes—at www.bushbeans.com.

ABOUT BUSH BEANS

BUSH'S is all about family, friends that feel like family, and a certain Secret Family Recipe. When you enjoy our beans (doesn't matter if they're Baked Beans, black beans, pinto beans, chili beans, Savory Beans...you get the picture), you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less.

Since we got our start more than 100 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., BUSH'S has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to satisfying bean recipes, you're cooking up the best with BUSH'S BEST®.

For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

