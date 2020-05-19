BurgerFi Partners with Leading Tech Platform YOOBIC to Deliver Forward-Looking Training and Employee Engagement to Fast Growing Concept

Franchised and Company Restaurants Benefit from Launch Prior to Covid-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the fast-growing deskless workforce platform, announced today that award-winning "better burger" concept, BurgerFi, has deployed the YOOBIC platform across their domestic and international locations. The platform allows BurgerFi to deliver best-in-class training to their expanding workforce, ensuring team members provide exceptional food and service to guests, while keeping them informed with all company news.

BurgerFi launched the YOOBIC app for their 3,000 employees across their corporate and franchised restaurants in February. BurgerFi has utilized the app extensively during Covid-19 in order to stay in constant contact with their workforce, which remains critically important during the ever-changing environment of local, county, state and federal guidelines.

"Having a platform like YOOBIC throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been a great benefit," said Nick Raucci, Chief Operating Officer at BurgerFi. "We have been able to rapidly deploy enhanced safety protocols to our teams and, most importantly, maintain constant communication with our BurgerFi family during these uncertain times."

BurgerFi was looking for the most engaging platform to deliver a better training experience across their growing brand. They turned to YOOBIC as the solution to help streamline their training strategy and drive adoption among their corporate and franchised locations. YOOBIC enables restaurant companies to deliver gamified microlearning courses and quizzes through an all-in-one mobile platform designed for frontline teams, while providing restaurant operators extensive analytical capabilities to track engagement and progress.

"YOOBIC is excited to work with BurgerFi to help them move with agility and decisiveness to grow their restaurant network," said Fabrice Haiat, CEO of YOOBIC. "BurgerFi has been a leader in food quality and the use of technology for nearly ten years. Their management team understood the need to enhance training and development in a user-friendly way in order to stay on the accelerated growth path that they seek."

"People are at the heart of everything we do," said Kevin Cooper, Director of Leadership and Development at BurgerFi. "By partnering with YOOBIC, we are investing in developing the people who make BurgerFi possible - our team members. Through the platform, employees have access to our world-class training resources at their fingertips, allowing for more opportunities to actively participate in personal and professional growth."

About BurgerFi:

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with nearly 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept was chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality, using only 100% natural Angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi is a top 10 concept according to Fast Casual's 2020 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, was listed as "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019 and has been included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com.

About YOOBIC:

YOOBIC is an all-in-one platform enabling multi-unit operators such as retailers and restaurants to empower their frontline workforce to be more productive and engaged. YOOBIC provides companies with a way to bridge the gap to their deskless employees, through digitally optimized communication, mobile learning and efficient process management. Based in New York, London, Paris, Tel Aviv, Sao Paulo, and Milan, with more than 200 employees, YOOBIC is used by 150+ brands, restaurants & retailers across the world including Domino's Pizza, Urban Plates, B Chef, Planet Sushi, Laduére, Kate Spade, Puma, Yankee Candle. To learn more about YOOBIC visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

