BurgerFi Expands All-Natural Chicken Menu with New Springer Mountain Farms® Partnership

Fast-Casual Better Burger Concept Again Shows its Menu-Making Chops with All-Natural Chicken



NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken lovers across the nation have yet another reason to flock to BurgerFi with the recent launch of Fi'ed Chicken Tenders. The newest menu item features all-natural chicken breast from Springer Mountain Farms and comes with a choice of dipping sauce such as Homemade Bacon Jalapeño Ranch, Garlic Aioli, BurgerFi's signature Fi Sauce or Memphis Sweet BBQ.

"Our Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich has been a hit with guests that we decided to add chicken tenders," said BurgerFi Chef Paul Griffin, Vice President of Culinary and R&D. "Like our 100% natural Angus beef patties with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives, Springer Mountain Farms upholds our same principles of serving fresh food made with clean, quality ingredients and, because of our aligned missions, we can confidently say they supply all of our chicken."

The new Fi'ed Chicken Tenders are the latest addition to BurgerFi's all-natural chicken lineup and joins the popular Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich and Grilled Chicken Sandwich, both added to the menu nationwide in 2018.

"We value our partnership with BurgerFi and share their dedication to food quality," said Springer Mountain Farms President Gus Arrendale. "Our chickens are recognized by the American Human Association as Certified Humanely raise for more than 20 years. They are nourished with a pesticide-free, vegetarian diet and raised in climate-controlled houses where they live free from predators and disease."

ABOUT SPRINGER MOUNTAIN FARMS

Based in Mt. Airy, Georgia, Springer Mountain Farms is the first poultry company in America to be recognized by the American Humane Association for the humane treatment of chickens. All aspects of their care and processing are guided by the highest standards of animal welfare and optimal taste. To learn more about Springer Mountain Farms, visit springermountainfarms.com and connect on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMFchicken, on Twitter @SMFchicken and on Instagram at @SMFchicken.

ABOUT BURGER FI

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with more than 110 restaurants domestically and internationally with 25 in development. The concept was chef-founded and committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses only 100% natural Angus beef patties with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi was included in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, placed in the top 20 on Fast Casual's 2018 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com , 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter .

