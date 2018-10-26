BURGER KING® Delivers New Nationwide Partnership With Postmates

Enjoy Free Burger King Delivery Only On Postmates This Week

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BURGER KING® restaurants and Postmates are now delivering your favorites like the WHOPPER®, also known as AMERICA'S FAVORITE BURGER®, and Chicken Fries to your front door. To celebrate, Postmates will deliver your BURGER KING® favorites for free for a week starting Friday, October 26, using code 'beroyal'.1

"Having made nearly 300,000 deliveries from BURGER KING®, Postmates has proven that we can drive a meaningful lift in sales," said Dan Mosher, SVP & Merchant Lead, Postmates. "As a market leader that completes millions of deliveries per month, we are confident that we will do an incredible job serving such an iconic brand."

As a pioneer of on-demand 'anything' delivery, Postmates gives customers across 550 U.S. cities and Mexico City access to over 200,000 merchants. By creating an alternative infrastructure for local businesses to better compete, Postmates believes its technologies have boosted local brick and mortar retail sales.

To order BURGER KING®, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android. Delivery fees start at $1.99; however, customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates' subscription service, Unlimited, for $7.99 per month.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner.

About BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the BURGER KING® brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original HOME OF THE WHOPPER®, the BURGER KING® system operates more than 15,000 locations in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of BURGER KING® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. The BURGER KING® brand is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc., one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $27 billion in system-wide sales and over 23,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. To learn more about the BURGER KING® brand, please visit the BURGER KING® brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates helps people unlock the best of their cities – and their lives, with a reliable on-demand "anything" delivery network. Launched in 2011, Postmates pioneered the on-demand delivery movement in the US by offering delivery from restaurants and stores previously only available offline. The company now operates in 550 US cities, as well as Mexico City and provides access to over 200,000 merchants. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more: www.postmates.com

1 Free delivery applied at checkout when using promo code 'beroyal' between 10/26 and 11/01. Promotion starts on Friday, 10/26 at 12:01AM PDT and ends on Thursday, 11/01 at 11:59 PM PDT. Offer subject to availability at participating locations. One redemption per person. Offers cannot be combined. We reserve the right to cancel the promo at any time in our sole discretion.

