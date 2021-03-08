‘Buono!’ 13 Vegan Meatball Recipes for National Meatball Day

National Meatball Day is March 9, so we’ve compiled these vegan meatball recipes that are sure to satisfy your taste buds. Whether you’re looking for a meal that you can throw together quickly or something made from scratch, there’s something for everyone. You can now find tons of delicious vegan meatball brands at your local grocery stores, but they can also be made at home with ingredients such as beans, tempeh, textured vegetable protein, or veggies—the culinary options are vast. However you make them, choosing vegan meatballs helps prevent cows, pigs, chickens, and turkeys from being raised and killed for food.

This easy weeknight meal is made with store-bought vegan meatballs, so all you have to do is throw everything into your slow cooker.

Next time you take a trip to Trader Joe’s, pick up these four ingredients to make easy, mouthwatering meatball subs.

This traditional Mexican meatball soup has a flavorful tomato-based broth and tons of healthy veggies.

Whipping up your marinara sauce from scratch is easy and makes this classic dish even more comforting.

Tempeh gives this dish a “meaty” flavor, while full-fat coconut milk makes for a rich, creamy sauce. Serve these meatballs with steamed veggies and eggless egg noodles or dairy-free mashed potatoes.

Cocktail meatballs make a great appetizer for the holidays, but there’s no rule that says you can’t eat them year-round.

If you don’t want to make the trip to IKEA but are craving its Swedish veggie balls, this copycat recipe is a great option.

Vietnamese meatballs, or bún chả, are typically made with pig flesh and fish sauce, but this veggie version is made with cannellini beans and flavored with hoisin sauce.

Pizza pinwheels, which make a fun meal for kids, are super-easy to throw together.

These chickpea-based meatballs are flavored with Thai yellow curry paste and drenched in a rich sauce.

Eggplant-chickpea meatballs are used for this platter, which also features a spicy tomato relish, creamy tahini sauce, and fried pita bread.

Recreate a childhood classic, vegan-style. These hot pockets use Gardein meatballs, but you can use any brand or make your own from scratch.

This comforting dish has a tomato soup base topped with vegan meatballs and melty dairy-free mozzarella. It’s best served in a crusty bread bowl.

These recipes are just the beginning—start your journey to going vegan by trying our three-week vegan meal plan.

