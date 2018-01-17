Bunge Limited Schedules Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will announce its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, prior to the market opening. The company's management will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss the results. A slide presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.bunge.com.

To listen to the call, please dial (877) 883-0383. If you are located outside the United States or Canada, dial (412) 902-6506. Please dial in five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. When prompted, enter confirmation code 2101973. The call will also be webcast live at www.bunge.com.

To access the webcast, go to "Webcasts and presentations" in the "Investors" section of the company's website. Select "Q4 2017 Bunge Limited Conference Call" and follow the prompts. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available later in the day on February 14, 2018, continuing through March 14, 2018. To listen to it, please dial (877) 344-7529 in the United States, (855) 669-9658 in Canada, or (412) 317-0088 in other locations. When prompted, enter confirmation code 10115948. A replay will also be available in "Past events" at "Webcasts and presentations" in the "Investors" section of the company's website.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge Limited (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG) is a leading global agribusiness and food company operating in over 40 countries with approximately 32,000 employees. Bunge buys, sells, stores and transports oilseeds and grains to serve customers worldwide; processes oilseeds to make protein meal for animal feed and edible oil products for commercial customers and consumers; produces sugar and ethanol from sugarcane; mills wheat, corn and rice to make ingredients used by food companies; and sells fertilizer in South America. Founded in 1818, the company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bunge-limited-schedules-fourth-quarter-2017-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300583581.html

SOURCE Bunge Limited