Bunge Limited to Address the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) today announced that Soren Schroder, CEO, will address the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference in Boston at 11:45 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.
The presentation will be webcast live on www.bunge.com.
Webcast Information
To access the webcast, go to "Webcasts and presentations" in the "Investors" section of the company's website. Select "Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference" and follow the prompts. A replay will be available at "Past Events" in the "Investors" section of the website.
About Bunge Limited
Bunge Limited (www.bunge.com), (NYSE: BG) is a leading global agribusiness and food company operating in over 40 countries with approximately 32,000 employees. Bunge buys, sells, stores and transports oilseeds and grains to serve customers worldwide; processes oilseeds to make protein meal for animal feed and edible oil products for commercial customers and consumers; produces sugar and ethanol from sugarcane; mills wheat, corn and rice to make ingredients used by food companies; and sells fertilizer in South America. Founded in 1818, the company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.
