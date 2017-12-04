Build Up Holiday Spirit with Krystal® on National Gingerbread Day, Dec. 12th

Limited-Edition Krystal® Burger Multi-Pack to Include Gingerbread House Template

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Some holiday items are iconic – snowmen, candy canes, gingerbread houses. Now you can add Krystal® burger multi-pack boxes to the list. In honor of National Gingerbread Day on December 12th, Krystal 24-pack boxes will include a template and instructions showing guests how to re-use the box to build a classic Gingerbread House at home. It's a combination of two tasty traditions rolled into one delicious package.

"One of the great things about the holidays is great food shared with family and friends," said Alice Crowder, Vice President of Marketing for The Krystal Company. "It's also about creating special memories like building a Gingerbread House together – and our special 24-pack box helps with that. It's a perfect way to celebrate National Gingerbread Day."

The Krystal Multi-Pack includes 24 small, square Krystal burgers in a cardboard box with carrying handle. The holiday edition of the Multi-Pack is specially printed to include the Gingerbread Building template as well as Krystal's fan-favorite holiday stuffing mix recipe that uses Krystal burgers as a main ingredient. Multi-Packs are available for $16.99, though pricing in individual states may vary. No other purchase is necessary to receive the special edition pack, which will remain in restaurants throughout December, while supplies last.

"Decorating together for the holidays is a time-honored tradition," Crowder added. "The limited-edition Multi-Pack box from Krystal feeds your creative spirit and your appetite at the same time. We hope to share many happy holiday memories with our guests on National Gingerbread Day and the rest of the season."

About The Krystal® Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the oldest quick service restaurant chain in the South. Its hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at more than 360 restaurants in 11 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 6,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.Krystal.com or http://www.facebook.com/Krystal or follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram @Krystal.

