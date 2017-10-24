Buddy Valastro and Famiglia Whip Up Carlo's Bakery in California

The Traditional Italian Bakery Introduces New Location in Santa Monica, CA

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 18, 2017, Carlo's Bakery will celebrate the grand opening of the famous bakery's first California location at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California. This will be the 22nd location for the brand, best known as the setting of the hit TLC series, Cake Boss. The brand is renowned for high turnouts of fans eager to meet and greet celebrity chef Buddy Valastro and his lovable family on opening day.

The 2,361 square foot Carlo's Bakery offers the brand's full menu of signature treats including the cannoli, lobster tail, cupcakes and more. The Santa Monica location will also produce impressive, over-the-top custom cakes for all occasions as featured on Cake Boss.

"We're taking the bakery to California - I can't believe it!" exclaims Buddy Valastro. "We're always asked when we'll make it out there and I honestly couldn't be more humbled to say the big day is finally here. Carlo's Bakery has come such a long way since Hoboken. I'm touched by the outpouring of support and encouragement we receive from fans to grow the business. I know my father would be so proud. I just want to give everyone a little piece of that Hoboken magic and I'm so thrilled that Santa Monica is the next stop on our journey. Come see me and the famiglia on November 18. We can't wait to meet you!"

The grand opening of Carlo's Bakery at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California will be celebrated on Saturday, November 18, 2017. Opening day promises to be especially sweet for those in attendance. Buddy Valastro and his family will hold the brand's traditional ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:00am. The bakery will open for business immediately following the ceremony with meet and greet opportunities available to patrons. Carlo's Bakery in Santa Monica is located at 1345 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

ABOUT CARLO'S BAKERY

Established in 1910, Carlo's Bakery was catapulted from a Hoboken, NJ-based neighborhood bakery to a household name through the public's fascination with the over-the-top cakes produced by master baker Buddy Valastro and success of TLC's hit series, Cake Boss, and subsequent spinoff Next Great Baker. Garnering attention from a variety of media outlets including Brides, Rachael Ray Show, Huffington Post and Good Morning America, Carlo's Bakery has existing locations in Hoboken, Marlton, Morristown, Red Bank, Ridgewood, Wayne, and Westfield, NJ; Las Vegas, NV; Dallas, Frisco, and, The Woodlands, TX; Uncasville, CT; Orlando, FL; Atlanta, GA; Bethlehem, and Philadelphia, PA; Bloomington, MN (Mall of America®); New York, and Westbury, NY; and São Paulo, Brazil. Follow Carlo's Bakery on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates from the brand. For more information, please visit www.carlosbakery.com.

