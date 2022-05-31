National Pasta Association spokesperson Chef Rosario shared insights on bucatini in an interview with Salon Magazine. He discussed the ancient origins of bucatini that trace back to ‎Sicily, where long pasta with a whole in the middle was made by hand with the help of a ‎‎”ferretto”—an iron or wooden rod. After the invention of the modern pasta ‎press, the process was simplified and bucatini were made by extruding the dough.‎

Check out this recipe for ‎Bucatini with Tuna Puttanesca provided by Chef Rosario! Buon Appetito and SHARE THE PASTA!



Print

Bucatini with Tuna Puttanesca Ingredients 8 oz Bucatini

2 tbsp olive oil extra virgin

1/2 cup red onion 1/4" diced

2 cloves fresh garlic finely chopped

1 pinch hot red chili flakes

14.5 oz San Marzano tomatoes

2 tbsp capers drained

1/3 cup Gaeta black olives pitted, sliced in half

1 jar tuna in olive oil

2 tbsp freshly chopped Italian parsley Instructions Bring a large pot of water (4 to 5 quarts) to a boil over high heat.

While water is heating, slice the olives and the onion, and chop the garlic, chili peppers, and parsley.

Heat oil in a large non-reactive pan on medium heat.

Add sliced onion, chopped garlic and chili peppers to the hot oil. Cook for a minute or two over medium heat, being careful NOT to brown the garlic.

Add capers, olives, and tomatoes. Stir often with a wooden spoon, breaking up tomatoes as you mix.

Cook for 10 minutes.

Turn heat to low and add tuna to the sauce, breaking it up intochunks.

Once the water has reached a rapid boil, add salt and then the pasta. Cook until very al dente (about 1 minute less than the recommended cooking time on package directions).

When pasta is ready, reserve ½ cup of pasta water and drain the rest.

Transfer the pasta to the pan with the tuna puttanesca sauce along with enough of the pasta water to keep the sauce moist but not too wet; mix well on low heat until all the flavors are well incorporated, making sure that all the pasta water has been absorbed.

Transfer to a platter or portion onto individual plates. Top with freshly chopped Italian parsley at the last minute.

The post Bucatini with Tuna Puttanesca appeared first on Share the Pasta.