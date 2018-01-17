Bubbies Ice Cream to debut Triple Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream at Fancy Food Show

New flavor unveiled in advance of Valentine's Day rush

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the sweetest day of the year, Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts, Inc. will debut a new flavor, Triple Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream, at the 2018 Winter Fancy Food Show where it will also share its plans for growth and expansion in the coming year.

Held in San Francisco Jan. 21-23, the Fancy Food Show is the largest specialty food and beverage show on the West Coast. The show attracts more than 30,000 industry professionals and tastemakers who enjoy seeing new products and trends for the coming year. The Specialty Food Association, an organization connecting and supporting specialty food experiences from around the world, produces the Fancy Food Show.

Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts will exhibit in booth 3517 in the South Hall.

Bubbies is best known for its premium Mochi Ice Cream. Mochi (pronounced moh-chee) is a bite-sized ice cream treat wrapped in soft, sweetened dough. The outer layer, mochi dough, is made from rice flour and sweetened with natural ingredients for a soft and chewy texture.

At Fancy Food, Bubbies is debuting a new flavor, Triple Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream, a decadent blend of sweet, smooth chocolate ice cream with premium chocolate chips wrapped in chewy and delicate chocolate mochi. Amazingly, Triple Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream has only 90 calories per serving.

"Fancy Food Show is the perfect venue – and the perfect time – for Bubbies Ice Cream to introduce our new Triple Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream," said Bubbies Chief Executive Officer Rick Schaffer. "The show also gives us a forum us to share other exciting news and changes we're expecting this year with Bubbies Ice Cream."

Bubbies will showcase its retail mochi bar, a self-serve freezer that allows consumers to mix and match selections and experience new flavors in a fun and convenient way. The mochi bar also gives customers a chance to purchase single servings in any flavor they choose. New flavors include Blood Orange Mochi Ice Cream and Red Velvet Mochi Ice Cream.

Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream, with 100 calories or less per serving, is more rich and flavorful than other mochi desserts, due to the high quality ingredients and proprietary recipe. Bubbies is gluten-free (certified by the Celiac Support Organization) and is produced without ingredients genetically modified through the use of modern biotechnology.

For decades, Bubbies has been produced in its Aiea, Hawaii location. With ongoing success and demand in the U.S. and internationally, Bubbies recently expanded its manufacturing operations with a new facility in Arizona that will complement its existing manufacturing and distribution operation in Hawaii. The Phoenix facility opens in early 2018.

About Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts

For more than 30 years, Bubbies has been an iconic Hawaiian brand best known for its premium Mochi Ice Cream. Starting with the highest quality ingredients, Bubbies delivers the creamiest ice cream experience using a secret family recipe that uses a proprietary cream base, giving Bubbies a superb premium texture and taste. www.bubbiesicecream.com.

