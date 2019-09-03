Bubbies Brings Back Pumpkin Mochi Ice Cream and Adds Salted Caramel to Shelves this Fall

The Pumpkin and Salted Caramel offerings join the line of more than 30 flavors

PHOENIX, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To the delight of pumpkin fans everywhere, Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts is bringing its longtime seasonal-favorite mochi flavor back to stores this month. Also new to the brand's line up is decadent Salted Caramel mochi ice cream, which will remain available year-round.

The ultimate mindful indulgence of sweetened rice dough carefully wrapped around premium ice cream, bite-sized Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream is gluten-free, created with kosher dairy, contains no rbst, and does not use ingredients genetically modified using modern biotechnology. All varieties contain 100 calories or less, which is nearly two-thirds fewer calories than a traditional slice of pumpkin pie.

"We create truly authentic flavor experiences that bring to life the aspects of pumpkin pie that people love, down to the perfectly-spiced ice cream filling," said Rick Schaffer, CEO of Bubbies Ice Cream. "Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream uses the highest quality of ingredients and made to require less powdery flour on the outside than other brands – we're delivering a truly premium treat. This is one of those seasonal snacks that was made to be offered in pumpkin flavor."

Limited-edition Pumpkin is sold at select grocery stores with a SRP $6.99 per retail box. Both Pumpkin and Salted Caramel are available in self-serve coolers throughout the U.S. for $2.00 per piece.

Later this year, Bubbies will re-introduce fan-favorite winter mochi flavors, including Chocolate Eggnog, Gingerbread and Peppermint Candy.

Bubbies' commitment to flavor and product innovations has fueled the brand's success. Bubbies Ice Cream & Desserts recently landed a coveted spot on Inc. Magazine's 2019 "Inc. 5000" list of fastest-growing companies. In its second consecutive year, Bubbies moved up 2,229 spots to rank #1956. Beyond mochi ice cream, Bubbies also recently launched a line of Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites which features super premium ice cream on the inside, covered with decadent cookie dough.

About Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts

Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts was founded over thirty years ago on the beautiful Hawaiian Island of Oahu. Best known for its super premium mochi ice cream, Bubbies is dedicated to making frozen novelties and desserts using only the highest quality ingredients. With operational facilities in Phoenix, AZ and Aiea, HI, Bubbies continues to work tirelessly to keep "the spirit of aloha" alive with every bite. For more information on Bubbies or to find the retailer nearest you, visit www.BubbiesIceCream.com.

