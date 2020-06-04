Brothers All Natural Launches Savory, Crunchy Harvester Farms Freeze-Dried Sugar Snap Peas With Salt and Pepper

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brothers All Natural proudly announces the launch of HARVESTER FARMS, a savory vegetable line with the introduction of delectable Freeze-Dried Sugar Snap Peas. Their Sugar Snap Peas are an ideal blend of savory and crunchy, making them the perfect anytime snack! Brothers All Natural starts with delicious, fresh Sugar Snap Peas, straight from the earth's prime growing region. Next, the fresh peas are sent directly through our state-of-the-art freeze-dried process, gently removing any water.

Lastly, the Freeze-Dried Snap Peas are perfectly seasoned with salt and pepper, transforming them into a delightfully light and flavorful snack. The crispy, vegan snap peas are largely allergy-sensitive, as they are peanut-free, tree-nut free, soy-free, dairy-free and gluten-free. The peas contain five grams of plant protein, consisting of 18% of a recommended daily dietary fiber intake, and an entire bag contains only 120 calories. Harvester Farms plans to introduce a variety of Freeze-Dried Snap Pea flavors in the coming months.

"We're so excited to share our snap peas with the public," shares Rob Larsen, Director of Sales at Brothers All Natural and sister brand Harvester Farms. "Our peas are made from real vegetables, are never baked or fried and contain zero artificial colors or preservatives. Our peas are intact and presented to you in their natural form!"

The initial launch of Harvester Farms Freeze-Dried Snap Peas is currently available at CVS, on Amazon, and can be purchased directly on BrothersAllNatural.com in one ounce (28 grams) bags. Brothers All Natural snap peas are bursting with flavor and make healthy snacking not only easy, but more importantly, tasty!

Brothers International Food Corporation is a privately-owned company based in Rochester, New York with offices in Shanghai, China, and Quito, Ecuador. The company was founded in 2000 by brothers Travis and Matthew Betters, whose family has been passionately involved in the processed fruit and vegetable industry for more than 70 years. Brothers International has two operating divisions: Healthy Snacks (under the Brothers All Natural and Harvester Farms brands) and Ingredients Division. Brothers International Food Corp. Ingredients Division is a full-service direct importer, distributor and supplier of bulk packaged ingredients for the food and beverage industry. Brothers All Natural is the only Disney licensee to produce freeze-dried products for over ten years, and when introduced was named Disney's Best New Product of the Year. BAN consistently donates products to Food Link Rochester, Warrior Food Project, North Texas Food Bank and to the Ronald McDonald/ Tom Galisano Children's Hospital.

