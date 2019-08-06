Brinker International, Inc. To Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Call

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has scheduled its earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 to review fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings, which will be announced before the market opens on Aug. 13 , 2019.

The live audio webcast can be accessed through Brinker's investor relations website at http://investors.brinker.com/events/event-details/q4-2019-brinker-international-earnings-conference-call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the website through Aug. 27, 2019.

ABOUT BRINKER

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, Texas, as of March 27, 2019, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,676 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,623 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

