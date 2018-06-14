Brighten and Awaken Summer Flavors

MISSION, Kan., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Summer provides an abundance of delicious, fresh-picked flavors, giving home chefs plenty of opportunities to use them in both classic recipes and newfound favorites. From sides to salads to smoothies and everything in between, summer is all about creating dishes that taste tempting, bright and balanced.

Using seasonal ingredients, like peaches and other sun-ripened fruits, can help play up the bounty of summer for all types of eating occasions. However, with a wide variety of available choices, it can be a dizzying task to select recipes you'll want to make again and again.

This summer, Nature's Intent Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and celebrity chef Candice Kumai – also known as the "Golden Girl of Wellness" – recommend these make-at-home recipes to help brighten and awaken the best flavors at your table.

"Apple cider vinegar is my favorite natural way to cook, look and feel my very best for all of summer," Kumai said. "These recipes feature its powerful benefits and bright taste, which awaken summertime cooking."

Kumai recommends her Carrot Beauty Noodles as a show-stopping side dish to accompany main courses throughout the summer, while a light and savory Miso Kale Caesar Salad can curb and satisfy appetites before dinner. Meanwhile, the fresh-and-fruity versatility of this Peach Smoothie means you can enjoy it at breakfast, as a nutritious midday snack or even for dessert.

All three recipes feature Nature's Intent Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, which is raw, unfiltered, made with the mother and can be a chef's secret ingredient to brighten and awaken taste buds to the true flavors of food by enhancing your favorite recipes during the summer or any time of year. Because it's crafted with care, the clean, crisp flavors provide a difference you can see and taste while helping add a perfect sweet-and-sour balance to traditional meals as well as new favorites.

With so many fresh, delicious choices, summer is the perfect opportunity to make the most of flavors in almost anything you're making, but selecting the right recipes and ingredients can be the first step toward truly soaking up the brightness of the season.

Find more tips and recipes for enjoying summer flavors at NaturesIntentVinegars.com, and find Nature's Intent on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

Carrot Beauty Noodles

Recipe courtesy of Candice Kumai

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 2

2 cups cooked brown rice or quinoa

3 tablespoons organic red miso paste

3 tablespoons Nature's Intent Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

1/4 cup rice vinegar

2 tablespoons roasted sesame oil

2 teaspoons honey

2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce

9 cups spiralized carrots

2 cups shelled organic edamame

1 avocado, cubed

2 tablespoons fresh mint (leaves removed from stems)

2 tablespoons ground sesame seeds

Cook rice or quinoa according to package directions.

In medium mixing bowl, add red miso paste, apple cider vinegar, rice vinegar, roasted sesame oil, honey, ginger and tamari or soy sauce. Whisk well to combine. Add spiralized carrots, edamame and cooked rice or quinoa. Toss well to coat.

Garnish with avocado cubes, fresh mint leaves and ground sesame seeds.

Peach Smoothie

Recipe courtesy of Candice Kumai

Prep time: 5 minutes

Servings: 2

2 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk

1/2 frozen banana

3/4 cup sweet-potato puree

3 cups frozen organic peaches

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 scoop collagen powder

1-2 tablespoons Nature's Intent Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

In blender, combine almond milk, banana, sweet-potato puree, peaches, ginger, cinnamon, collagen powder and apple cider vinegar; blend until smooth. Serve immediately.

Miso Kale Caesar Salad

Recipe courtesy of Candice Kumai

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 2

Dressing:

1/4 cup tahini paste (ground sesame seed paste)

1/4 cup organic red or white miso paste

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup

3 tablespoons Nature's Intent Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

Salad:

1 large bunch finely chopped curly kale, destemmed

1/2 cup (about 1 ear) raw white corn, shaved off cob

2 cups daikon radish (about 1/2 radish), peeled, halved and thinly sliced into half-moons

2 ripe avocados, halved, pitted, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch cubes

2 tablespoons baked hemp seeds

Optional toppings:

8 ounces wild salmon, grilled

8 ounces organic tofu, grilled and cubed

To make dressing: In medium mixing bowl, whisk tahini paste, organic miso paste, rice vinegar, honey and apple cider vinegar.

Add kale, corn and daikon radish. Toss well to coat with dressing.

Serve topped with cubed avocado, hemp seeds and salmon or tofu, if desired.

