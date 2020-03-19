Bridging the Gap During a Time of Uncertainty: Feed the Children Helps Those Affected by Coronavirus (COVID-19) Closures

Nonprofit working with partners to deliver much-needed food and supplies

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Feed the Children, an international nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, is continuing its support for vulnerable children and families across the U.S. and in the 10 countries it serves around the world during the unprecedented Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"As schools and businesses across the nation close, we are facing a crisis," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO of Feed the Children. "We know this is a scary time for families, but rest assured we will continue our mission to support those most vulnerable in America and across the globe. That's why we are calling on everyone to practice kindness and give, no matter how big or small, to this important cause."

While many city officials, businesses and school districts are making the decisions necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19, millions of families are facing a harsh reality. Families who may have never had to worry about their livelihoods before now have to deal with severe loss of income. Unemployment rates are skyrocketing due to service jobs closing down indefinitely, leaving those laid off wondering how to survive. It is estimated that more than a million workers are expected to lose their jobs by the end of March. How will they put food on the table? Those living paycheck-to-paycheck may not have savings or support systems to help them. With the situation rapidly changing every hour, Feed the Children remains on the ground and continues to supply its community partners with the resources families need.

In addition to providing bulk supplies to its partners (like food pantries and soup kitchens), the charity is exploring new ways to deliver much-needed supplies that adhere to current CDC recommendations. For the safety of the community, the nonprofit is working with several community partners throughout the U.S. to deliver boxes of shelf-stable food containing peanut butter, canned vegetables, crackers, bottled water and baby food, as well as boxes of daily hygiene essentials containing lotion, shampoo, laundry detergent, toothpaste and diapers, door-to-door to neighbors who need it most. Community partners are also providing an option for families to drive-thru to pick up supplies and a call-in number to ensure those who are homebound or quarantined receive the items they need.

Feed the Children is exploring ways we can get educational resources, including books and school supplies, into the hands of children now. However, the most immediate needs that our partners are prioritizing and trying to meet are requests for food, hygiene items and water.

In its international programs, Feed the Children remains focused on the safety of the communities they serve by demonstrating and modeling appropriate public health behaviors such as good handwashing techniques within its Child-Focused Community Development approach. The organization is equipping community leaders with educational resources on proper sanitation practices and how to keep their families safe. Offices within Feed the Children's country programs are assessing program activities based on the spread of COVID-19, and will distribute hygiene kits and meals as needed.

Feed the Children is also working side-by-side with multiple corporate partners to make sure families, especially those living below the poverty line, are receiving the necessary food and essentials for everyday life. Herbalife Nutrition has donated $50,000 and Teleperformance has also donated $10,000 to the global nonprofit for its response efforts. Tyson Foods, Niagara Bottling, Clif Bar & Company and KIND Snacks have also donated product to aid families with their daily needs.

Many individual donors, as well as corporate and community partners are stepping forward to provide support. However, the need is expected to be ongoing and ever growing. You can help by giving financial gifts to fulfill these needs.

Feed the Children is accepting monetary donations to assist communities affected by COVID-19. Every dollar given goes seven times as far to provide food, hope, dignity and comfort.

Visit feedthechildren.org to join our efforts.

