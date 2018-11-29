Brevard's Blue Lives Well Fed As They Serve And Protect

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevard County's men and women of law enforcement know no holidays when it comes to serving and protecting our local communities. Thanks to the volunteer efforts of several local businesses, their Thanksgiving shifts away from family and friends did not end without benefit of a traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey, pumpkin pie and all the trimmings.

The combined employee volunteers of Community Champions, and three of its subsidiaries—B & H Police Supply, Tactical Graphics and Champions Mortgage, spent part of the recent Thanksgiving holiday cooking and preparing meals for local law enforcement personnel pulling duty shifts throughout Brevard County Thanksgiving Day.

More than 30 turkeys were cooked and carved by the volunteers, then packed into 300 meals complete with traditional trimmings and pumpkin pies, then hand-delivered to all four precincts of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, as well as more than 10 local Brevard County law enforcement agencies.

In addition to meals delivered to each of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office precincts, traditional Thanksgiving meals were delivered to law enforcement agencies in each corner of Brevard County, including Palm Bay Police Department, West Melbourne Police Department, Melbourne Beach Police Department, Satellite Beach Police Department, Indialantic Police Department, Cocoa Beach Police Department, Melbourne Airport Police Department, Melbourne Police Department, Rockledge Police Department and NASA Police Department.

Rockledge Deputy Chief Donna Seyferth echoed the sentiments expressed by many throughout the Brevard County law enforcement community in response to the special meal deliveries.

"The Rockledge PD had an exceptionally busy Thanksgiving this year and the officers were extremely grateful for the delicious meals that were provided, as many were unable to visit their own homes," she said.

The Community Champions' version of Thanksgiving Meals on Wheels is the latest example of support extended to local law enforcement by the parent company and its business entities. Community Champions has frequently rallied resources and meals for the men and women behind the badges on duty during times of emergencies and natural disasters such as hurricanes.

The holiday outreach takes on personal significance for Community Champions Managing Director Tom Darnell, a U.S. Army veteran and former military police officer himself.

"A good number of law enforcement officers serving with the various agencies throughout Brevard County are themselves veterans," noted Darnell.

"For many of them this is not their first rodeo in pulling a duty shift on a major holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas. This was just a small way our volunteer employees of several Community Champions companies could show some appreciation for their dedication to duty and service to our community.

"Breaking Thanksgiving bread with our brothers and sisters in law enforcement is just a small token of our appreciation for what they do not just on holidays, but every day," said Darnell.

The logistics, prep and meal delivery was carried out with military precision, a testament to what Darnell called the hustle and collective teamwork of Community Champions employee/volunteers.

"Giving credit where credit is due, I extend my personal thanks and appreciation to our small army that included: Rachel Zipin-Darnell for turkey prep and brine, green beans and leading the plating team; Angel Lancaster for meal prep and delivery assistance; Licia Adair Mulberry for the mashed potatoes; David Mulberry and family for handling the longest and hardest deliveries; Lindsey Deaton for operational support, stuffing and plating; my son Greg Darnell and Kenny Sweeney for all-around help; Ron Vaught on smoking duty; Jared Wesley for deliveries; Shannon Zeller Jessee and Jedidiah Jessee for carving and plating; Karen Lindblom Darnell and Mike Donovan for carving and whipped cream for the pies; and Ms. Jane Egler for the pumpkin pies and making sure we were all on the same page."

David Mulberry, PROCHAMPS CEO, commented that the holiday meal prep and delivery was a natural extension of the constellation of Community Champions companies which focus on the collective resources that empower people to make a positive difference in their respective communities.

