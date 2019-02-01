Brett Ladd, Sodexo's CEO of Government for North America, Joins the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's Board of Trustees

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving Quality of Life announced that Brett Ladd, CEO of Government, North America for Sodexo, was appointed to the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) Board of Trustees as of January 1, 2019. Under his direction, Sodexo provides 130,000 meals daily at more than 150 locations and is the nation's largest food-service contractor to the U.S. Government. Top clients include the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and more than 25 federal agencies, serving 45.6 million meals annually with a focus on wellness and nutrition.

Ladd brings over 30 years of global leadership experience. Previously, he led growth and client retention initiatives as Senior Vice President of Sales for Government North America. He was a member of the executive team when Sodexo established its formal Government segment in 2002.

"The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation and Sodexo share a lot of attributes, a tremendous commitment to taking care of people and improving their quality of life. It is a privilege to partner with a foundation consistently looking for ways to empower military servicemen and women," said Ladd.

As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF is dedicated to enhancing the industry's training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. Sodexo is the largest supporter of its military programming, actively involved in training opportunities such as the annual Armed Forces Culinary Forum.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Brett to the Foundation's Board of Trustees," said Rob Gifford, executive vice president of the NRAEF. "His dedication and passion is a perfect fit to guide the future of the Foundation."

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 72 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 150,000 people at 13,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $9.2 billion in goods and services from small to large American businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed close to $32 million over the past 20 years to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit SodexoUSA.com, SodexoInsights.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

