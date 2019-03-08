Bren Herrera Wins Sabra Ultimate Hummus Challenge at Expo West 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- [EXPO WEST] -- Sabra, maker of America's best-selling hummus, and famed TV chef Einat Admony named Hummus + Minted Avo Almost Vegan Bowl a la Cubana the winner of the "Ultimate Hummus Challenge" at the Sabra Hummus Eatery during Expo West 2019. Herrera's transitional, plant-forward dish, deliciously demonstrated the versatility of hummus, winning her a chef-coveted Aura knife. The recipe will be shared on House of Bren.

Hummus + Minted Avo Almost Vegan Bowl a la Cubana featured Sabra Classic Hummus, Haas avocado with mint, picadillo seasoned with cumin, turmeric, and parsley, caramelized onions and garlic mojo, topped with mystery ingredients which included a fried egg from Handsome Brook Farm and Impossible Burger selected from a basket during the 20-minute challenge. Runner up Gina Matsoukas (Running to the Kitchen) made a Hummus Shakshuka and included ExpoWest NEXTY-nominated Picaflor Live-Culture Srirawcha Hot Sauce.

Celebrity chef Einat Admony (from Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay and more) who owns hot NYC restaurants Balaboosta, Taim and Kish Kash, moderated the challenge and filled mystery boxes with popular ingredients inspired by trends discovered at Expo West, the world's largest natural products show. A panel of expert judges tasted, evaluated and voted based on flavor, creativity and presentation.



Panel judges included:

During the five-day show, Sabra opened a visually impactful and inviting Hummus Eatery – a pop-up restaurant showcasing the many ways to enjoy hummus beyond dipping. Throughout the show, Sabra served delicious Hummus Toast and Hummus Bowl experiences created by Sabra's Executive Chef MaryDawn Wright, such as a "Minted Fattoush Hummus Bowl" and a "Lemon Hummus and Raspberry Toast."

Hummus, central to the popular Mediterranean Diet, is made from a blend of chickpeas, tahini, oil and spices and is gaining in popularity as a meal as American consumers embrace plant-forward foods. As the global hummus leader, Sabra is proud to share the most recent emerging US based trends in the category which includes hummus as the hero of sit-down meals.

