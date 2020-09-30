Breakfast for Dessert? Dippin' Dots Announces New Limited-Time Flavor, Frooty Cereal

Flash-Frozen Beaded Ice Cream Company's Newest Treat Available Exclusively at Franchise Locations Starting October 1

PADUCAH, Ky., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Who needs "all-day breakfast" when there is an ice cream flavor that tastes like your favorite fruity cereal? Dippin' Dots, the nation's leading flash frozen beaded ice cream and frozen treats company, is launching a new flavor October 1, 2020 – Frooty Cereal. Guests will be able to enjoy the special treat exclusively at the brand's franchise locations across the nation for a limited time.

The new bright pink flavor reimagines the popular breakfast combination of milk and fruity cereal as flash frozen beaded ice cream. For anyone who enjoys drinking the milk that remains after eating a bowl of cereal, this is the ice cream flavor for you. Guests can find it at any of Dippin' Dots' 120+ mall kiosk and shopping center locations. To find a location near you, visit www.dippindots.com/dotsspots.html.

"We thought Frooty Cereal was the perfect flavor to introduce right now, as it's something different from typical fall flavors like pumpkin spice and salted caramel that we're seeing everywhere else," said Steve Rothenstein, Senior Director of Franchising for Dippin' Dots. "After the success of our Cold Brew Latte flavor earlier this year, we are thrilled to be releasing another franchise-only offering to keep our mall stores and kiosks a destination during these times."

About Dippin' Dots, L.L.C.

Dippin' Dots has produced and distributed its flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products since 1988. Made at the company's production facility in Paducah, Kentucky, Dippin' Dots distributes its unique frozen products in all 50 states and 7 countries through its franchised and direct distribution network. For more information, including franchise opportunities, visit www.dippindots.com. Follow Dippin' Dots on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

